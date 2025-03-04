‘FourLeaf’ replaces ‘Bethpage’ as Federal Credit Union’s name

Bethpage Federal Credit Union officially changed its name to FourLeaf Federal Credit Union on Monday, March 3, marking the fourth name in the credit union’s history.

The credit union said that “FourLeaf” represents four things: its commitment to community, prosperity, innovation and purpose. FourLeaf also unveiled a new logo to go along with the name change, although the colors are the same. The logo features two intertwined infinity symbols, which the credit union said signals infinite possibilities for its members and the communities it serves. The credit union announced the rebrand in November 2024.

FourLeaf said the name change is part of a strategic rebranding initiative as it expands throughout the region. Four Leaf serves over 470,000 members, according to its website.

FourLeaf’s Senior Vice President of Marketing Chris Koulouris said that after months of research and surveys, it concluded that people perceived “Bethpage” as “small and local” which caused the change.

The credit union was founded in 1941 in Bethpage as the Grumman Plant I and II Federal Credit Union. It has been referred to as Bethpage Federal Credit Union since 1974 and has expanded to all of Long Island, Queens and New Jersey.

“We have community ties to Bethpage,” Koulouris said about the credit union’s former name. “I think naturally we’re gonna have a connection, but I think everyone understands our objectives.”

The U.S. News and World Health Report listed FourLeaf Federal Credit Union as the 17th largest credit union in the country, and the largest in the northeast, in terms of assets as of August 2024.

“FourLeaf members will continue to receive the same great service they know and expect, with easy and convenient banking options to meet all of their financial goals and needs,” President and CEO Linda Armyn said. “We plan to continuously enhance our member offerings and are thrilled about what the future holds.”

FourLeaf said that all membership information and staffing at credit union locations remain the same with the name change. Koulouris said that locations have already changed their signage to represent FourLeaf.