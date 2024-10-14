New Bethpage Federal Credit Union Opens In Station Yards

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A new Bethpage Federal Credit Union has opened its doors in Ronkonkoma.

The credit union — the largest in the northeast — has a new location in Station Yards, a transformative development project at the Ronkonkoma Long Island Rail Road station. The new Bethpage Federal Credit Union storefront celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Bethpage President and CEO Linda Armyn was joined by several local officials including New York. State Assemblyman Doug Smith (R-Holbrook), Congressman Andrew Garbarino (R-District 2), New York State Senator Dean Murray (R-District 3), Brookhaven Town Councilmember Neil Folie and Suffolk County Legislator Leslie Kennedy to cut the ceremonial ribbon.

“Bethpage’s commitment to excellence and community empowerment perfectly aligns with our vision for this development,” said Jimmy Coughlan, Vice President for TRITEC Development Group, in a statement. “Together, we are creating a space where businesses thrive, and individuals find a sense of belonging. Bethpage is an ideal tenant offering full-service financial support to enrich the lives of residents, commuters, and visitors.”

Developed by TRITEC, Station Yards is a vibrant new hub for Long Islanders. The completed “core” site, where Bethpage Federal Credit Union is located, includes 388 apartments, 70,000 square feet of retail space, 16,500 square feet of office space and a public plaza.

“TRITEC has created a winning real estate model, providing a true sense of community for its residents,” Armyn said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be a part of this modern, transformative project, and look forward to becoming an active member of the Station Yards community, working hand in hand with the area’s residents and businesses, for many years to come.”

The new Ronkonkoma branch is the credit union’s 36th branch location, 15 of them calling Suffolk County home. 17 belong to Nassau County, with a few others in Manhattan and Queens, with one recently even venturing outside of New York, opening its doors in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

All of Bethpage’s new branches are built with sustainability in mind, using recycled materials and custom, pre-fabricated, modular designs, providing additional benefits to the communities during and after construction. All unit materials including lumber, millwork, and laminate used for the construction are certified to meet strict standards for low chemical emissions.

The Bethpage Federal Credit Union’s Station Yards branch is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and stays open until 6 p.m. on Fridays. The location is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.