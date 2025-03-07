The A-List: Top geriatric doctors on Long Island

When you or an older adult you love needs health care, you want them in only the best hands. Here are the best geriatric doctors on Long Island.

Orlando V. Bautista

Family and Geriatrics

Dr. Bautista has been practicing medicine in the Smithtown-Hauppauge-Nesconset area since 1982 and is board-certified in Family and Geriatric Medicine.

2112 Middle Country Rd., Centereach, Catholic Health LI

Jinny J. Caldentey

Palliative Care

Dr. Caldentey is a board-certified specialist in Internal Medicine, Geriatric Medicine, and Palliative Care, fluent in both English and Spanish, and affiliated with Stony Brook Medicine.

325 Meeting House Lane, Suite 302, Southampton, Stony Brook Medicine

Suzanne D. Fields

Hospice & Palliative Medicine and Geriatric

A board-certified expert in Hospice and Palliative Medicine, Dr. Fields has been dedicated to improving the lives of older adults since 1982.

205 North Belle Mead Rd., East Setauket, Stony Brook Medicine

Jesus L. Garcia

Geriatrics and Family Medicine

With comprehensive and compassionate care, Dr. Garcia serves elderly patients, from those in good health to those managing medical conditions, with a focus on preserving their independence and enhancing their quality of life.

222 Station Plaza North, Suite 400, Mineola, NYU Langone

Jennifer Gonzalez

Geriatrics and Internal Medicine

Dr. Gonzalez is a board-certified primary care physician and geriatrician with over 20 years of experience and has worked with Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehab, Long Island State Veterans, and Medical Associates of Central Virginia.

7 South Jersey Ave., #1, Setauket-East Setauket,, NY Health

Jennifer M. Hensley

Geriatrics

Dr. Hensley is an experienced practitioner earning excellent reviews from patients and has her board certifications in Internal and Geriatric medicine.

Smith Haven Mall, Suite 203, Lake Grove, and 205 North Belle Mead Rd., East Setauket, Stony Brook Medicine

Irving H. Gomolin

Geriatrics and Clinical Pharmacology

Dr. Gomolin has over 20 years of experience providing comprehensive care for seniors, excelling in managing medication regimens and ensuring continuity of care by treating patients in hospitals and nursing homes.

222 Station Plaza North, Suite 400, Mineola, NYU Langone

Howard Jay Guzik

Hospice / Palliative Care

Dr. Guzik holds board certifications in Internal Medicine, Geriatric Medicine, and Hospice/Palliative Medicine and serves as the Medical Director at Orzac Center for Rehabilitation.

410 Lakeville Rd., Suite 200, New Hyde Park, Northwell Health

Geraldine M. Lanman

Geriatrics

Dr. Lanman is recognized for her excellence in geriatric care, consistently listed in New York Magazine’s “Best Doctors” issues, and was selected for the 2019 Castle Connolly Top Regional Doctors Award.

1000 Northern Blvd., Suite 230, Great Neck, HealthBridge

Lucy O. Macina

Geriatrics and Internal Medicine

Dr. Macina is double board-certified in Geriatric and Internal Medicine and helps patients with a variety of concerns, including managing dementia, memory loss, falls, and other age-related conditions.

222 Station Plaza North, Suite 400, Mineola, NYU Langone

Nikhil J. Palekar

Geriatric Psychiatry

Dr. Palekar, a board-certified geriatric psychiatrist, has dedicated his career to advancing research on dementia and depression, specializing in psychiatric disorders and memory-related diseases.

Stony Brook South Campus, Putnam Hall, 1 Stony Brook University, Stony Brook Medicine

Leon E. Schweechter

Geriatrics

With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Schwechter provides comprehensive geriatric care, specializing in treating home-bound and elderly patients, ensuring they receive high-quality medical care in the comfort of their homes.

2200 Northern Blvd. #133, Greenvale, AIM Group

Rupal Shwetang Shah

Geriatrics and Primary Care

Dr. Shah has over 20 years of experience as a primary care physician specializing in geriatric medicine, with a strong focus on preventive care, chronic disease management, and maintaining functional independence for older adults.

500 Front St., Hempstead, Hempstead Medical Group

Compiled by Emma Grimes