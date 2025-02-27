Your guide to every 2025 St. Patrick’s Day parade and party on LI

Here’s your guide to every St. Patrick’s Day Parade and celebration on Long Island.

No one does St. Patrick’s Day like Long Island. From traditional parades to St. Patty’s-themed haunted houses, there are events to celebrate all month long. Here’s your complete guide to every St. Patrick’s Day parade, party, concert and more on Long Island.

KINGS PARK ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Enjoy the vibrant celebration of Irish culture at the annual parade in Kings Park! Since 2011, this event has brought the community together to enjoy bagpipe bands, exciting floats, and hundreds of lively marchers. There’s even parade attire available to purchase on their website! Corner of Lou Avenue and Pulaski Rd., Smithtown. kpstpat.com/news

12 p.m. March 1.

BETHPAGE ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Join Bethpage for their 33rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade bringing together the community to celebrate the holiday. The parade steps off on Central Avenue.

12 p.m. March 2.

PATRICK’S PARADE

Enjoy a lively St. Patrick’s Day parade followed by $5 admission to food, music, and dancing with a performance by the Donny Golden School of Irish Dance! There will also be corned beef sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, and more for your purchase as well as a bar. The parade steps off at the corner of Courthouse Drive and County Seat Drive in Garden City.

1 p.m. March 2.

EAST ISLIP ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

The parade will begin in front of the East Islip Public Library and travel west along Main Street passing by the grandstand at St. Mary’s RC Church and ending at Irish Lane.

2 p.m. March 2.

NEW HYDE PARK 4TH ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Celebrate this great Irish-American holiday at this parade held in honor of all first responders.The assembly starts at 9:30 a.m. in the southbound lane of Hillside Boulevard. The parade will then move east on Jericho Turnpike, crossing over New Hyde Park Road and ending at the New Hyde Park Fire House. nhpfd.com

10 a.m. March 8.

4-LEAF CLOVER TRAIL RUN/WALK

Experience the luck of the Irish as you run/walk in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day! Participants will receive a clover shirt and food afterward from All Round Foods. Participants over 21 get a free beer with proof of ID. Proceeds support the Never Stop Running Foundation and the event is rain or shine. Bethpage State Park Playground, Old Bethpage. events.elitefeats.com/254leaf

$30. 10 a.m. March 8.

CUTCHOGUE ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

The 19th annual parade will march from the traffic light at Cox Lane and travel down Rte. 25, ending in Cutchogue Village. cutchoguefiredept.org

2 p.m. March 8.

BAY SHORE BRIGHTWATERS ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Enjoy an amazing parade full of bands and baton twirlers in celebration of the holiday and community! Participant sign-up is online. Starts at Saxon Avenue in Bay Shore and marches west into the downtown. bsbwstpatricksparade.com

2 p.m. March 8.

SHILELAGH LAW & TWO DEGREES

Enjoy traditional Irish music with an urban twist as Shilelagh takes the stage. An evening full of dancing, laughter, and drinking as a celebration of New York Irish music, encapsulating the Irish-American experience. This event is only for those 21 and older. Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall, 3232 Railroad Avenue, muls.com

$20.04. 7:30 p.m. March 8.

HUNTINGTON VILLAGE ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Enjoy dozens of pipe bands at one of Long Island’s oldest and largest parades. The parade starts north of Huntington station and travels along New York Avenue and onto Main Street.

2 p.m. March 9.

BAYVILLE HAUNTED ST. PATRICK’S HAUNTED HOUSE

For a spooky and unique St. Patrick’s Day experience, visit this haunted house event featuring three different haunted houses all themed around the holiday. Delight yourself in a festive St. Patrick’s Day feast as well with a secret leprechaun bar and traditional Irish food favorites. Tickets can be bought online and must be bought in advance. Bayville Adventure Park, 8 Bayville Avenue, Bayville. bayvillehauntedsaintpatricks.com

$39.75. 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 14, 15.

MASSAPEQUA’S INAUGURAL ST PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

The Massapequa Chamber of Commerce will host its first St. Patrick’s Day parade this year, featuring a lively procession, including live bands, bagpipe players, veterans groups, and local fire departments showcasing their fire trucks. The parade will start on Broadway and proceed south from Jerusalem Avenue to Veterans Boulevard.

11 a.m. March 15.

WESTHAMPTON BEACH ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

The 57th annual event starts at the corner of Oneck Lane and Mill Road. The parade’s yearly fundraiser will be held before the event on March 8 from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m at the Westhampton Beach Brewing Company. whbstpats.com

12 p.m. March 15.

JAMESPORT ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Visit Jamesport for this celebration. The parade begins at North Railroad Avenue and Washington Avenue, and ends at the Jamesport Firehouse. eastendemeraldsociety.org

1 p.m., March 15.

BAYPORT BLUE POINT ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

The 35th annual event starts at Montauk Hwy. and Snedecor Avenue to Montauk Hwy. and Blue Point Avenue. bayportbluepoint.com

11 a.m. March 16.

MILLER PLACE-ROCKY POINT ST PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Enjoy marchers, dancers, and musicians at the Miller Place-Rocky Point’s historic parade in celebration of community. The festivities begin in Miller Place on the corner of 25A and Harrison Avenue.

1 p.m. March 16.

FARMINGDALE ST PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Embrace the St. Patrick’s Day spirit in downtown Farmingdale at their fun-filled parade! Following the festivities, people are encouraged to explore the downtown area, where there is a plethora of shopping and dining options to explore. The parade steps off at Northside School and proceeds south down Main Street. farmingdalenychamber.org.

2 p.m. March 16.

WANTAGH’S ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

One of the largest St. Patrick’s Day Parades on Long Island will be taking place on the holiday in Wantagh. The parade starts at Wantagh High School and goes to Triangle Park Railroad Avenue Wantagh Avenue, Wantagh, wantaghchamber.com

2 p.m. March 16.

RED HOT CHILLI PIPERS

Bagpipes with attitude. Drums with a Scottish accent.Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$46-$76. 8 p.m. March 8.

JIGJAM

‘Foot stomping’, ‘high energy’ Irish badassery is what you’re in for when you see this musical powerhouse live in concert. Adelphi University PAC 1 South Ave, Garden City. aupac.adelphi.edu

$3-$40. 3 p.m. March 16.

HAMPTON BAYS ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Celebrate Irish heritage and community spirit in Hampton Bays. The 18th annual parade kicks off at the American Legion on Ponquogue Avenue. hbstpatricksparade.com

11 a.m. March 22.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE ST PATRICK’S PARADE

Looking to give back to the community and celebrate the Irish holiday? At the Rockville Centre St. Patrick’s Day Parade, you can do just that as it will raise money for several charities, featuring over 120 different organizations, and is frequently attended by big names. Rockville Centre St. Patrick Parade March, Rockville Centre rvcstpatrick.com

12 p.m. March 22.

BRENTWOOD ANNUAL ST PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Wear green and gather for the start of the parade at the corner of Washington Avenue and Clark Street.

1 p.m. March 22.

PATCHOGUE VILLAGE’S ANNUAL ST PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

On St. Patrick’s Day, you can check out the Patchogue Village’s Annual Parade. The parade starts at the intersection of East Main Street and Route 112 and heads west.

12 p.m. March 23.

GLEN COVE ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Looking for something to do with your family for St. Patrick’s Day? The Glen Cove Parade provides a family-friendly environment showcasing bands, step dancers, and various local groups! After the parade, the festivities will continue at the St. Patrick’s Parish Hall. The parade starts on Forest Avenue and ends at St. Patrick’s Church. glencoveparade.com

1 p.m. March 23.

BABYLON VILLAGE ST PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Save the date for this third annual parade that kicks off at Deer Park Avenue and Park Avenue. babylonstpatricksdayparade.com

2 p.m. March 23.

RONKONKOMA ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

The streets will come alive in Ronkonkoma as their parade sets off on a new route. It will be a celebration of Irish culture and community fun. The parade will start at Amvets Post 48.

2 p.m. March 23.

GAELIC STORM

This multi-national, Celtic juggernaut grows stronger with each live performance, and after two decades and over 2000 shows, they are a true force to be reckoned with. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue. patchoguetheatre.org

$46-$76. 8 p.m. March 29.

MONTAUK ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Montauk has the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with one of the most attended parades in New York. Montauk Friends of Erin, Edgemere Rd., Montauk. montaukfriendsoferin.org

12 p.m. March 30.

RHYTHM OF THE DANCE

Rated #1 among the most popular Irish Dance productions touring the world, this show creates a new era in Irish entertainment, containing a wealth of talent, featuring World and Irish champion dancers and the finest Traditional musicians and singers. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$50-$80. 6 p.m. March 30.

BELLPORT PARADE ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

The popular event returns for the fifth time after a five-year hiatus. Kicking off at Second Street and Station Road and traveling down Main Street, the parade will include fire trucks, pipe bands, the high school and middle school band, and the Bellport Yacht Club.

11 a.m. April 5.