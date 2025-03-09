Geraldo Rivera’s Column: A world in transition

Kamala Harris was no match for either our great expectations or Donald Trump’s crushing pragmatism.

When I endorsed her for president in late October 2020, she was already a long shot being dragged down by progressive thought police who insisted on adopting every stale liberal idea from Black Lives Matter to defunding the police.

Harris was ultimately unable to distinguish herself from President Joe Biden’s Democratic orthodoxy. Her word salads could not find the vocabulary to combat Republican ridicule. Trump was telling it like it was. Harris was lost in space.

Her lack of eloquence was not entirely to blame for the rout. There is a fundamental disconnect between today’s Democratic Party and most of the American people.

Once the party of the working class, the current too-cool-for-school Democrat establishment has allowed itself to be hijacked by sophomoric idealists.

In the inaugural edition of his podcast last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsome, a Democrat, called out his own party by criticizing some of the gross examples of progressive poppycock.

How else could a party of grownups adopt a scheme in which pronouns had become disconnected from the sex of the speaker? We are no longer forced to use personal pronouns that match our actual persons; we can just pick a set of pronouns or even a gender that matches our self-image. So, if you want to be a girly girl, just be she/her. If you want to be butch, he/him. If you are not sure, they/them.

Progressive Hispanics devised an even more ambitious scheme in which we would be neither Latino/men nor Latina/women. Now, one size could fit all. We can be Latinx.

Latinx? Miguel de Cervantes is turning over in his Madrid tomb.

In breaking with his party, Gavin Newsome did something on his new podcast to propel himself to the head of the 2028 presidential pack. He took on the emotional issue of transgender girls competing against biological girls in sports.

His fellow Democrats had just defeated a GOP-led effort in the Senate to pass a law banning transgender girls from competing as females. President Trump signed an executive order to that effect, declaring there are only two genders, male and female.

The issue boiled over last week when a trans girl named AB Hernandez won first place in a big invitational track meet. AB’s triple jumped over 40 feet, besting her nearest competitor, a biological female, by eight feet.

“It’s an issue of fairness,” Newsome said on his podcast, a reasonable but rare statement for a national Democrat.

Newsome joined famed transgender Olympian Caitlyn Jenner in saying out loud what most believe but have been afraid to say in recent years. Athletes should compete in the biological sex in which they were born.

In calling for fairness and reminding us of the emotional roller coaster trans kids experience, Gov. Newsome’s declaration is the turning point in the debate over transgender girls and sports.

Except for extraordinary circumstances, this is not a close call. The distorted results when transgender women compete against biological women make this undeniable.

Democrats got their asses pummeled because the progressive wing of the party showed contempt for American public opinion. Trump won the election in 2024 with the slogan, “Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you.”

In this free country, you can be whoever you say you are. You just can’t compete as a woman unless you were born one.