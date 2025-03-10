Herricks, Manhasset swimmers shine at state meet

Manhasset junior Andrew Koek (left) finished 2nd in the 100 breaststroke Saturday at the state championships in Ithaca. Photo courtesy of Manhasset H.S.

Even as one massive achievement had been crossed off his list, Andrew Koek was already looking to the future.

About 365 days from this past Saturday, to be specific. Koek, a Manhasset junior, had just swam maybe the race of his life at the New York State Swimming and Diving Championships at Ithaca College.

The speedster came in second place in the 100 breaststroke, in 55.47, earning a spot on the podium of winners and giving himself All-American consideration (that means it’s possible his time will be judged as All-American worthy, but we won’t know for a few months.)

But he happened to notice that the event’s winner, David Kushnirsky of Hewlett, is a senior.

“Yeah, I am pretty excited for next year because that kid will be gone,” Koek said, laughing. “Today was one of the best days I’ve ever had in the pool, but I know I can do a little better.”

Koek’s second-place performance was one of several podium finishes (Top 8) gotten by local swimmers on Saturday. Koek himself came back and swam the 200 IM and finished 9th in 1:55.26, while he and his Manhasset teammates on the 200 medley relay (Warren Peng, Brendan So and Ryan Lombard) placed a strong 6th, finishing in 1:36.36 and setting a new school record.

So was also named the “Good Sport Award” recipient for Nassau County. Manhasset’s strong swims helped Section VIII (Nassau Co.) score the most points out of any section in the state, which is believed to be the first time that has happened.

“We saw almost to our best time on Friday (in prelims), and usually, if you’re able to repeat that, you do really well,” Manhasset head coach Matt McGrane said. “Andrew’s 100 breast was just outstanding; he had a shot to win and was right there in the mix. He swam so well both days, so we’re really proud of him.”

Herricks star sprinter Matt Chang also had a terrific day in the pool Saturday, as the junior finished fifth in the 100 freestyle (46.48 seconds) and seventh in the 50 freestyle (in 21.10.)

Chang was happy … mostly.

“I did pretty good, but I felt like I could’ve done a lot better and expected to do a lot better,” Chang said. “I really like this pool, but I don’t usually swim that well in it.

“But every year, I’m just trying to get a little better. And I did that today.”

Herricks’ Andrew Simons, who accomplished the rare feat of making states in diving AND swimming, came in 18th in the diving competition; Jericho’s Tristan Yang took first place there.

Herricks also did very well in the 200 and 400 free relays; in the 400 Herricks’ team of Chang, Simons, Matthew Simons and Tyler Ip finished 10th in 3:15.73, while in the 200 that quartet came in 9th in 1:28.52.

“I was very happy with how everyone swam up here,” said Herricks coach Joe Mauro. “Matt, he’s very hard on himself, but to podium in all your events, individual and relays, that’s pretty great. And I know he’ll work hard to get back here again next year.”