Four Nassau students named Regeneron finalists

Pictured clockwise from top left, Regeneron finalists Emma Lee Wen of Great Neck North High School, Sandeep Sawhney of Herricks High School and Melody Hong of MacArthur High School in Levittown

Forty high school students, including four from Nassau County, have been selected as finalists for the annual Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Melody Hong of MacArthur High School in Levittown, Emma Lee Wen of Great Neck North High School, Sandeep Sawhney of Herricks High School and Amy Xaio of Garden City High School were among the finalists named Jan. 23. Finalists were selected based on the originality and creativity of their scientific research as well as their achievement and leadership both inside and outside of the classroom.

The finalists were selected from a pool of 300 students. Those students were recognized out of a group that included nearly 2,500 applicants, which according to Regenern, is the largest pool of students since 1967. Regeneron Science Talent Search alumni have gone on to win 13 Nobel Prizes and 23 MacArthur Fellowships, according to the company.

Wen earned her spot as a finalist for her project: AUM-302, A Novel Triple PIM/PI3K/mTOR Inhibitor, Offers Promising Potential in Reducing the Growth of Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Spheroids and Organoids. The Great Neck Schol District congratulated her in a statement for the honor.

Xiao’s project is “Exploring Citrin as a Therapeutic Target for Cancer Treatment Through a Clinical, Pharmacologic and Metabolic Lens.” She won first place in Biochemistry at the 2024 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.

Hong’s project, “A Bayesian Exploration Into More Flexible trans-Methylation Quantitative Trait Locus Mapping,” developed a software package to simulate data as well as alternative statistical methodologies to better identify a genetic variant called trans-MQTL, which is tied to certain complex diseases like Alzheimer’s and Type 1 diabetes. The inspiration for her research came from her grandmother, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

“Melody is an exceptional student, and we are thrilled that she has been named a finalist in this prestigious competition,” Levittown Superintendent Todd Winch said. “Her hard work, determination and perseverance will continue to take her far. We wish Melody the best of luck as she proceeds in the competition.”

Sawhney’s project is titled “Gallium-Mediated DNA Tensegrity Triangle-Based Crystals: A Novel Prototype Facilitating Gallium Cancer Therapy,” which works to create a better delivery system for gallium cancer drugs. These drugs are effective in fighting cancer, but studies show they eat through typical gel capsules resulting in damage to healthy tissues and lower drug efficacy, according to a statement released by the Herricks School District.

Sawhney developed a container out of DNA called a tensegrity triangle to hold these drugs safely as part of his project. His design could deliver gallium drugs with fewer side effects and less damage, leading to possible improvements in cancer treatment.

“He holds tremendous promise as a future leader in STEM, is engaging and inquisitive, but most importantly has a kind and compassionate heart,” science research coordinator Caitlin Etri at Herricks High School said. “Sandeep is a bright light who will undoubtedly change our world for the better.”

Finalists will participate in a weeklong competition from March 6-12 to compete for more than $1.8 million in awards. The announcement of the winners will be held on March 11.