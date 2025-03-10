North Shore Historical Museum puts on ‘Canzoni Italiane’ fundraiser concert

The North Shore Historical Museum is hosting “Canzoni Italiane,” a fund-raising concert, on Friday, March 21, at 7 p.m.

This special event features the debut performance of the museum’s new director, Christopher Judge, who will be showcasing his vocal talents. Accompanying him will be pianist Elyse Sunshine, whose music will bring the heart of Italy to life.

The evening will showcase a selection of classic Italian songs, and guests will be treated to prosecco and biscotti with their tickets, further enhancing the authentic Italian experience.

The concert will be at the North Shore Historical Museum. Tickets are $35 for the general public and $25 for museum members.

All proceeds will directly support the museum’s programs and preservation efforts.

“Don’t miss this unique opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable evening of Italian music and culture while supporting the North Shore Historical Museum’s important work,” Judge said.

For tickets and more information, please visit www.nshmgc.org/events.