Symphonic Pops of Long Island to perform concert in Huntington

The Symphonic Pops of Long Island, an intergenerational orchestra consisting of approximately 60 Long Island musicians, will perform on Sunday, March 2, at 2 p.m. at Huntington High School.

The concert will feature a diverse program with selections from “Peer Gynt Suite No. 1,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “How To Train Your Dragon” and “Wicked.”

This year the Symphonic Pops will again collaborate with the Huntington High School Strings, led by conductor James Di Meglio.

Taylor Massey, music director of the Symphonic Pops, said collaborating with the Huntington High School Strings is a high point for the orchestra.

“Our annual collaboration with the Huntington High School Strings is one of the highlights of our season,” he said. “These young musicians are focused, serious and talented. It is a joy to share the stage with them.”

The Symphonic Pops of Long Island is a community-based volunteer orchestra that provides Long Island residents access to various genres of music at an affordable price. Founded in 1979, the orchestra is funded through sponsorships, grants and donations.

The annual collaborative concert is open to the public and a suggested donation of $10 will be requested at the door for adults. The venue, located at 188 Oakwood Road in Huntington, is handicapped accessible and offers free parking.