Unique dining on Long Island

With grocery costs skyrocketing, everyday ingredients like eggs becoming scarce, and restaurants bumping up prices to balance their bottom lines, getting a good meal at a good price is hard to find. But some residents have found ways to fill their neighbors’ stomachs without draining their wallets, demonstrating an entrepreneurial spirit as strong as the Island itself.

In the food and beverage industry, chefs, cooks, and servers are constantly pushing the envelope to curate unique dining experiences that patrons have never seen before. One prime example is the pop-up restaurant.

Allie Van Duyne, senior marketing manager at DoorDash, describes pop-up restaurants as temporary restaurants hosted in various spaces. From an exclusive takeover of a well-known establishment to a food tent at a local outdoor market, pop-ups enable entrepreneurs to build community partnerships while creating buzz for their businesses.

The Press recently spoke with a few owners about their culinary-driven companies, and how each serves as a welcome alternative to taking a trip to the grocery store or dining out on the town.

PIZZA PASSEGGIO

Much of Rob Pellegrino’s memories revolve around food. He recalls his childhood home being the designated location for pasta parties, summer barbecues, and neighborhood cookouts, and even spent a few years working alongside his brothers-in-law — the owners of Cafe Gia in Medford and Two Brothers Pizza in Levittown

When he and his family moved to Long Island in 2020, Pellegrino got himself a very special housewarming gift: a wood-burning pizza oven imported from Italy.

“For two years straight I was making pizza for family and friends at least three days a week – I felt like a kid again,” he said. “I enjoyed it so much that I wanted to do it for others, too.”

Pizza Passeggio started slinging pies to the public in September 2022. The mobile business provides made-to-order pies for all types of events, including corporate parties, birthdays, and even wedding receptions.

Pellegrino’s fleet includes a small yet sleek truck for more intimate gatherings, and a trailer that he calls a “pizzeria on wheels.” This vehicle can usually be found at 890 Hicksville Road in Massapequa on weekday afternoons, but also parks outside of Lunchbox Brewing Company in Bellmore at least once a week.

“Most brick-oven pizzas are served in upscale atmospheres, but I offer a higher-quality product in a more casual environment,” Pellegrino said. “Every pie is made from scratch on the spot in two-and-a-half minutes. People are amazed by the speed of the bake.”

Pizza Passeggio previously partnered with Scoops and Cones in Farmingdale for a ticketed pop-up, and currently visits schools all over Long Island to offer staff an alternative to the lunch served in the cafeteria. To see where Pellegrino will be popping up next, follow @pizzapasseggio on Instagram.

TEA WITH MEREDITH

Enjoying a cup of afternoon tea has been a “ritual” for Meredith Stanford since her early 20s, she said. Noting the lack of authentic tea rooms in the tri-state area, the Great Neck native has set out to eventually open one of her own.

Over the past year, Tea with Meredith has hosted afternoon tea pop-ups that transport guests to an elegant tea salon. Whether visiting with a group or on your own, the events are intended to create a community for those who enjoy the finer things in life.

“I’ve gone to a lot of tea rooms that are not offering the level of quality that I provide,” Stanford said. “Everything is made with care from local, organic ingredients, and we pay attention to make sure the experience is elevated.”

Each afternoon tea pop-up includes the same three elements: food, people, and music. When Stanford is tasked with curating the menu, she ensures the tea and food offerings align with what’s in season. The scones are paired with all the classic accouterments — clotted cream, jam, and curds — and the finger sandwiches range from simple to luxurious.

The best part, however, might be the price. Whereas some tea rooms and restaurants will charge $90 a person for a 90-minute experience, Stanford’s two-hour-long pop-ups are more appropriately priced, at $75 a person.

Tea with Meredith’s next pop-up will be held at The Woman’s Club of Mamaroneck on March 30, but Stanford is looking to expand into Long Island this year. She encouraged local business owners to contact her if they’re interested in hosting an afternoon tea. For more information, visit teawithmeredith.com.

THE CHEF’S PANTRY

Mike Foschino’s culinary journey has taken him to a Michelin-starred restaurant in Milan, a coworking cafe in the Poconos, and the vibrant nightlife scene on Main Street in Farmingdale. His years spent as a personal chef also honed his shopping sensibilities, which inspired him to establish The Chef’s Pantry.

As a select importer for nearly half a dozen premium products, Foschino is able to deliver authentic Italian ingredients directly to his customers’ tables. The business’ catalog includes balsamics and oils from the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, as well as artisanal charcuterie selections from Tempesta Market in Chicago.

“When you walk down an aisle of a grocery store, there are so many options to choose from that no one knows what they’re looking at, but I offer higher-end organic pastas that are cheaper than a box of Barilla,” Foschino said.

In addition to selling his products wholesale to restaurants on Long Island, Foschino has found fun ways to introduce residents to the best ingredients money can buy. The business’ meal kits, for example, cater to busy families who crave convenience without compromising on taste, according to the website.

Coffee enthusiasts can visit the Little Latte Truck outside Zio’s Casa di Dolce in Seaford, which features the same espresso machine from Foschino’s coworking cafe. He noted that The Chef’s Pantry will be hosting a pop-up at the bakery in the coming weeks, offering focaccia sandwiches, a pasta bar, and culinary items imported from Italy.

For more information, visit thechefspantry.shop, facebook.com/TCPLI, or @thechefspantryli on Instagram.