Massapequa Hosts First St. Patrick’s Day Parade

From Jerusalem Avenue to Veterans Boulevard, Massapequa celebrated Irish pride with its first St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 15.

The parade was led by two grand marshals: Patrick Ryder, Nassau County’s police commissioner, and Gary Slavin, the chamber’s past president and current board member.

“I was proud to be the chairman with our board members and the committee helping me. We were thankful the weather held up as well, we just had a great day,” said Massapequa Chamber of Commerce chairperson and past president Keith Wilson.

“I just can’t believe that we actually had green in Massapequa, Chamber president Robin Hepworth said. “I’m so happy.”

With around 60 groups participating, community members lined the streets to cheer for firefighters, police officers, bagpipers, and other local organizations.

Also in the parade were members of the Connor Kasin Memorial Foundation.

Kasin tragically died during a charity hockey game on Nov. 30. Kasin’s parents and brother, Craig, Mary and Cole Kasin, marched in his honor, along with about 45 kids and adults. Kasin’s family was awarded a plaque from the Massapequa Chamber of Commerce to memorialize him.