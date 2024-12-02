Connor Kasin, 17, dies during charity hockey game

Connor Kasin, 17, of Massapequa, died on Saturday at a memorial hockey game in Bethpage.

The Massapequa hockey team was playing against the Syosset High School team when Kasin collapsed during intermission.

“It is with profound sorrow that I inform you of the tragic loss of one of our beloved Massapequa High School students, Connor Kasin,” said the Massapequa superintendent, William Brennan, in a districtwide message Sunday.

“Connor was a cherished member of our school community known for his kindness, positivity, enthusiasm and big smile,” Brennan said. “He had a way of bringing light and joy to those around him, and his absence will be felt deeply by all of us.”

The Nassau County Police Department said Kasin lost consciousness on the ice during the hockey game’s intermission.

Nassau police arrived at the scene at about 9 p.m. and continued CPR, which civilians had started upon his collapse, police said.

Police said Kasin was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The Hockey Night was held by the Sabrina Navaretta Memorial Foundation to honor the late Syosset graduate, who died in a car crash last year.

“Our Family extends our condolences to Connor’s family, teammates, friends and the community,” said John and Mara Navaretta, the organizers of the event, in a statement on Facebook. “We know the heartbreak that you are all going through and we will be here for you.”

“We would like the Kasin family to know our commitment to you,” the Navarettas said. “Connor was there to play for Sabrina and our family is here for you.”

Connor Kasin’s Hockey Journey

Kasin started playing hockey when he was 4 years old. He began playing for Massapequa’s varsity team during his sophomore year as number 37.

In a personal statement on the NSCA college recruiting website, Kasin said he wanted to continue his athletic and academic career in college.

“My goals are to get into a great college that provides me with both excellent coaching and education,” he said.

“I am an active, social, and encouraging teammate both on and off of the ice,” Kasin said. “I like to see my self as an active player in the way that I play both with and without the puck.”

The Community’s Support

Since his death, the Long Island community has shared its condolences.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of 12th-grade student Connor Kasin, who sadly passed during a charity varsity ice hockey game in Bethpage,” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said in a release.

“My deepest condolences to the whole Massapequa community, especially Connor’s loved ones, friends, and teammates,” Blakeman said.

The Town of Oyster Bay extended its sympathies and will honor Kasin at all town facilities, the town said.

“We mourn the loss of 12th grade student, Connor Kasin, of Massapequa High School,” said Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino.

“Connor experienced a sudden medical emergency during a charity ice hockey game Saturday night at the Bethpage Ice Skating Center and was transported to the hospital by ambulance,” he said.

Saladino said town facilities will fly all American flags at half-staff in his honor.

“His loss is heartbreaking, and we offer our deepest condolences and prayers to Connor’s family and friends,” he said.

Connor Kasin’s Hockey Community Grieves

The Massapequa hockey program posted a statement on social media.

“Connor was an integral part of the program as he was a three-year varsity player, and has been with the program his entire career in Massapequa,” the hockey program posted on its Instagram.

The post has over 100 comments from community members showcasing their support and tagging his number, 37.

“Please keep his family, our athletes, and the entire Massapequa community in your thoughts and prayers,” the program said. “We will forever love and miss #37.”

The New York Islanders posted a statement on social media in memory of Kasin as well.

“The New York Islanders extend our deepest condolences to the family friends and teammates of Connor Kasin, a beloved member of the Massapequa and Long Island hockey community,” the team said.

The Massapequa Chiefs are a member of the New York Islanders High School Hockey League. The league canceled its scheduled Sunday game, in which Massapequa was scheduled to play.

“Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” the Islanders said on social media.

In Memory of Connor Kasin

Connor Kasin is survived by his parents, Mary and Craig, and brothers, Christian and Cole, according to the Massapequa Funeral Home website.

“On the ice he was known for his determination, boundless energy and fierce defending, but even more so as a beacon of sportsmanship and leadership,” the funeral home’s website says.

A funeral mass will be held at the St. William the Abbott Church in Seaford on Friday at 9:30 a.m., with a burial to follow.

“He was at the center of so many hearts, a role model to his siblings, a joy to his parents and grandparents, and a treasure to his aunts, uncles and cousins,” the funeral home website says.

“Please know that we are committed to supporting one another through this challenging time,” Brennan said. “Together, we will honor Connor’s memory and provide care for those who are grieving.”