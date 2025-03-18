The Granola Bar Holds Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

After opening its doors in October 2024, The Granola Bar celebrated its official grand opening with a lively ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 17.

The Granola Bar, a local chain known for its innovative, wholesome menu and cozy atmosphere, has quickly become a go-to spot for breakfast lovers, brunch enthusiasts, and anyone in need of a nutritious bite.

The new location in Woodbury-Syosset is its latest addition, and the grand opening event celebrated the business’ growth and its commitment to serving fresh, high-quality food in the local community.

Russell Green, the president of the Syosset Chamber of Commerce, said he is excited for the Syosset community.

The Woodbury location has an outdoor seating area that the previous tenant never used. The Granola Bar has since renovated the property to create a brand new space that will benefit those wanting to enjoy their outdoor patio.

For residents of Woodbury and Syosset, the addition of The Granola Bar offers more than just a new restaurant—it’s an exciting step in the area’s evolution, bringing healthy dining options to the forefront and making it a destination for those looking for a fresh start to their day.

“It’s really good to see that food joints like this want to open in Nassau. And for the company to want to open in Woodbury reflects on Syosset as a whole,” said Green.