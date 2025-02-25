Jim Nicols joins Syosset-Woodbury Chamber board of directors

Jim Nicols, owner of Syosset’s Minuteman Press, is the newest addition to the Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors after almost two years of membership. He will officially join the 15-person board at its annual installation to take place at Cafe Testarossa in Syosset March 5 at 6 p.m.

“I do want to help the chamber grow,” Nicols said.

Nicols said he has owned and operated a Minuteman Press location in Forest Hills with his wife for almost 15 years. Nearly two years ago, the pair expanded their business and purchased the Syosset location from the previous owner.

He said his initial plan was to join the chamber, seeking to grow his business and build relationships with the community.

Nicols, a Bethpage native, has lived in Plainview for almost 31 years, but said he was not connected with local business owners before joining the organization. He said the Syosset chamber is unlike any other that he’s been a part of.

“They’re very engaged,” he said. “The leadership takes a real interest in the members, so I was excited.”

Nicols said that since his membership began, he has attended almost every monthly meeting, as well as special events. He said he was asked to join the board because a former member stepped down.

Aside from Nicols’ new role, Chamber President Russell Green said the board will remain the same.

“The continuity is a big help,” he said. “I expect a very active schedule of working events and general meetings for our membership.”

Green said typically each board member chairs or volunteers in one of the chamber’s committees. Although Nichols has yet to take on a committee, he said he is interested in the Membership Committee.

He said he likes to “connect with new business owners,” and wants to “advocate for the chamber.” He said he promotes the chamber to anyone interested because the organization helps create long-lasting relationships between local businesses.

“I think it could be good for anybody who’s willing to engage,” he said.

