Massapequa Park Village re-elects mayor, two other board members

The Massapequa Park Village board of trustees will stay the same after the March 18 election re-elected three incumbents for another term.

Mayor Daniel Pearl, Deputy Mayor Tina Schiaffino and Trustee Christine Wiss were all re-elected as they ran unopposed.

The village said there were 301 total ballots cast. Pearl received 292 votes, Schiaffino received 289 votes and Wiss received 277 votes, the village said. There were three write-ins for mayor, including one for “Scooby Doo.”

Village Justice Gerard Giannattasio was also re-elected, securing 282 votes, according to the village.

Pearl was first appointed a trustee in 2012 and continued to serve until he was elected mayor in 2020. He said he wants to continue the board’s work into his next term.

Schiaffino has served on the village board since 2010 and has been the deputy mayor since 2021.

“I’ve really enjoyed the way our board has worked together,” Schiaffino said.

Wiss has been a trustee on the board since 2020, previously serving on the village’s beautification committee and zoning board.

She said that the board has improved a wide variety of things throughout the village and that continuing to be financially responsible is something she would like to see during her next term.

Pearl, Schiafinno and Wiss will all serve a two-year term, putting them up for re-election again in 2027.