Massapequa Park Village prepares for March 18 election

The Massapequa Park Village Board of Trustees has taken its first step towards setting up its upcoming election.

The board met Monday and officially announced the polling places and times for the village’s March 18 election. Voting for all three Massapequa Park districts will be held at the Village Hall, located at 151 Front St., Massapequa Park, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. The village was legally required to have this information posted by Friday, Jan. 17, according to New York State village election laws.

Mayor Daniel Pearl, along with Trustees Tina Schiaffino and Christine Wiss will have their seats on the board voted on. Pearl has been the mayor of the village since 2015 while Schiaffino and Wiss were first elected in 2016 and 2018, respectively. The village justice will also be up for re-election in March.