Crime Rates in Nassau County See Significant Decrease in Early 2025

Nassau County Police Department statistics for the first two months of 2025 show a marked decrease in major crimes compared to the same period in 2024, indicating a positive trend in public safety in the county.

The department tracks seven major crime categories: murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny auto.

Overall, major crimes dropped by 25.34%, with a total of 710 incidents recorded in the first two months of 2025, compared to 951 during the same period in 2024, according to the police department. This decline reflects improvements in several categories of crime, offering a sense of relief to residents and law enforcement officials alike.

For the second consecutive year, no murders were reported in Nassau County during the first two months of 2024 and 2025.

But one rape case was reported in 2025, compared to none in 2024.

Notably, robbery saw a dramatic reduction, with commercial robbery decreasing by 25%, from 32 in 2024 to 24 this year.

Likewise, other robbery cases fell by 51.06%, from 47 incidents in 2024 to just 23 in 2025. Robbery refers to robberies that occur in various other settings, such as public spaces, robberies involving individuals, or situations where the victim is not associated with a commercial or residential property.

Felony assault charges decreased by 17.39%, from 69 cases in 2024 to 57 cases in 2025.

Burglary also experienced significant reductions, particularly residential burglaries, which plummeted by 56.06%, from 66 in 2024 to 29 in 2025. Similarly, other burglaries, which include non-residential locations, saw a 48.28% drop, going from 87 incidents in 2024 to 45 in 2025.

Grand larceny incidents also saw a notable decline of 18.76%, from 549 cases in the first two months of 2024 to 446 in 2025. Vehicle thefts decreased by nearly 18%, from 101 stolen vehicles in 2024 to 83 this year.

The department also tracks criminal sexual acts and sexual abuse. During the first two months of 2024 and 2025, there were no cases reported of criminal sexual acts. There were two sexual abuse cases reported in 2025 compared to none in 2024.