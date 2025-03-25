Wantagh community celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

The Wantagh American Legion and elected officials at the St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 16

The Wantagh Chamber of Commerce hosted the community’s fifth annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 16, as residents, businesses and officials came together to celebrate the holiday.

Marchers began their day at 2 p.m. at Wantagh High School and traveled southbound on Wantagh Avenue, finishing at Park Avenue two hours later. Over 100 groups split into eight divisions participated in the parade.

The parade was followed by a block party next to the train station that featured food trucks, live music, a mobile arcade and other kid’s activities.

President of Nassau County Police Benevolent Association Tommy Shelvin was the grand marshal of the parade. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, County Legislators Rose Marie Walker, John Ferretti, Michael Giangregorio, Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin and state Senator Steve Rhoads were among the elected officials in attendance.