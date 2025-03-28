Catholic Cemeteries opens Lenten season with Stations of the Cross Prayer Service in Old Westbury

The Lenten season is upon Catholics.

To mark the beginning of the Lenten season, or the 40-day period prior to Easter, Catholic Cemeteries of Long Island held a Stations of the Cross prayer service in the chapel at Queen of Peace Cemetery in Old Westbury.

More than three dozen Catholic faithful attended the service to mark the start of Lent, which was March 5.

Following the service, Catholic Cemeteries of Long Island’s CEO Richard Bie and CFO John Kennedy gave a presentation highlighting the unique features of Queen of Peace Chapel, including its construction and the thoughtful integration of rescued liturgical items and artwork from various Catholic churches, convents, schools and other religious institutions from across the New York Metro area.

Lenten activities will continue throughout the season in the faith.