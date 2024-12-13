East Northport man arrested for road rage: Police

An East Northport man was arrested on Dec. 11 in connection with a road rage incident that police said took place in Old Westbury during the evening on Dec. 2.



Thomas Evers, 30, was driving east on the Long Island Expressway near Powells Lane in Old Westbury when police said he became involved in a road rage incident with another driver who was also on the expressway.



Evers allegedly maneuvered his vehicle perpendicular to the center lane, forcing other drivers to stop in traffic according to police.



Police said that Evers then exited his vehicle, jumped onto the hood of the other driver’s 2024 Nissan Sentra, and kicked the windshield causing it to shatter. This caused $1,935 worth of damage to the hood and windshield of the Nissan Sentra, according to police.



The name of the other driver was not included in the press release put out by police announcing Evers’s arrest. Police said Evers surrendered on the morning of Dec 11.



He was charged with criminal mischief in the second degree, and leaving the scene of a property damage automobile accident.



Evers was arraigned at First District Court at 99 Main St. in Hempstead on Dec. 12.





