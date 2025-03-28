Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann agrees to divorce settlement

The alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer reached a divorce settlement agreement with his estranged wife shortly before he was due in court for a pivotal hearing in his criminal case, the Press has confirmed.

Rex Heuermann, who has pleaded not guilty to killing seven women, and his soon-to-be-ex-wife Asa Ellerup, who had sought to end their marriage of nearly 30 years shortly after his arrest in July 2023, now await a judge’s approval on their settlement.

“All divorce papers have been signed by Rex and Asa and filed in Supreme Court,” Robert Macedonio, the Garden City-based attorney who represents Ellerup, told the Press. He declined to discuss the terms of the agreement, which is not publicly available information under New York State law.

The 61-year-old architect is accused of being one of the most notorious serial killers in Long Island history. The couple have one daughter together and raised a son from Ellerup’s prior relationship in the Massapequa Park home where Rex grew up.

Despite the pending divorce, Ellerup was in Suffolk County criminal court on March 28 for the start of a lengthy Frye hearing in which prosecutors will make their case for using advanced DNA testing as evidence to charge Heuermann, who’s attorneys claimed the science was “magic.” Prosecutors have said that DNA recovered from hairs found on the victims connect Heuermann and his family, who authorities have said were out of town during the murders and were unaware of his alleged involvement.

Heuermann has denied charges that he murdered four women known as the Gilgo Four — Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes — as well as two women whose remains were found near Gilgo and in Manorville: Jessica Taylor and Valerie Mack. He also denied allegations of killing Sandra Costilla, whose remains were found in North Sea in 1993 — years prior to the victims being unearthed in Manorville and Gilgo.

Ellerup has previously drawn scrutiny for reportedly receiving $1 million to participate in a documentary on the case.

