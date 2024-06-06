Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann Charged With Murders of Jessica Taylor and Sandra Costilla, Alleging New MO

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann was charged Thursday with the murders of two more women — one with a different modus operandi and the other suggesting that he allegedly got away with murder for twice as long as previously thought.

A grand jury indicted the 60-year-old architect from Massapequa Park with the murders of Jessica Taylor, whose body was dismembered and remains were scattered in Manorville and off Ocean Parkway — unlike The Gilgo Four, who were found intact — and Sandra Costilla, who was found dead in North Sea in 1993, 14 years before than the previously known earliest victim, who was killed 16 years ago. Heuermann pleaded not guilty at Suffolk County court to the new murder charges, which increased the number of victims authorities accused him of killing from four to six.

“All of the evidence indicates that the defendant acted alone,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney told reporters during a news conference following the court hearing.

Heuermann was initially arrested in July 2023, when he pleaded not guilty to charges of murdering Megan Waterman, Amber Lynn Costello, and Melissa Barthelemy. He later also pleaded not guilty to killing Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who was killed in 2007, making her the first of the four victims found nearby one another in Gigo Beach in December 2010.

Authorities had previously considered Costilla, who was found in North Sea in November 1993, to be a victim of convicted double murderer John Bittrolff, of Manorville, because she was found in a similar manner to Bittrolff victims Colleen McNamee and Rita Tangredi. However, during the recent cadaver dog search in Manorville that was reportedly linked to the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force, police briefly expanded their search to a wooded area of North Sea where her remains were found.

Authorities linked Heuermann to the Costilla murder by matching the DNA in hairs found on the victim’s body, according to court documents. That DNA evidence also ruled out Bittrolff, who recently lost a request for a retrial. Another hair on Costilla’s body was linked to a woman who lived with Heuermann around the same time was also found on the victim, who was stabbed, according to investigators.

Also included in prosecutors’ new bail application for Heuermann were listings from a planner in which he allegedly methodically planned how he would pick up the victims – described as “hunting” – murder them, and dispose of their bodies. The contents of the planner included having alibis, making victims unidentifiable, and removing potential DNA on the victims. Disturbingly, in the documents he allegedly described torturing his victims as “Play Time.”

“If the new allegations prove true, Heuermann would have started killing serially at age 29, which is average for serial murderers,” said Enzo Yaksic, director of the Atypical Homicide Research Group. “At six, Heuermann has allegedly killed twice as many victims than the average modern-day serial murderer, who typically takes three lives before being apprehended over the span of just a year.”

Taylor was found a decade after Costilla, in July 2003, hidden in the brush off Halsey-Manor Road in Manorville. Her skull and limbs were found near Cedar Beach — a short drive down Ocean Parkway from Gilgo — in April 2011 following a search of the entire Jones Beach Island that ensued after the discovery of The Gilgo Four. Authorities also allegedly connected Heuermann to Taylor with DNA from hair found on the victim’s body and with an eyewitness account of his Chevrolet Avalanche at the scene where her body was found, according to court documents.

“Jessica was a beautiful person,” Jasmine Robinson, Taylor’s cousin, told reporters. “Simple memories such as sitting down to dinner together, drawing pictures, dancing, jump rope, and sleepovers with her and my sister are memories that I cherish. I was lucky to share my childhood with her and I wish every day that we got the chance to create more memories.”

“It’s a tragedy she never had children,” Taylor’s mother, Elizabeth Baczkiel, said at the press conference. “Jessica would have made a great mother. She loved kids.”

Due to the difference in modus operandi between the Gilgo Four — all of whom were found fully intact — and Taylor as well as three other dismembered bodies found in the Gilgo area, former Suffolk County District Attorney Tom Spota and others had suggested more than one serial killer hid their victims bodies in the same area because of the difference in how the bodies were found. But Heuermann being charged with Taylor’s murder suggests he allegedly changed how he tried to cover up his crimes.

“When the murders are over a long period, like these, various life circumstances can affect the killer’s MO,” Dr. Carole Lieberman, a forensic psychiatrist, said of Heuermann. “In the early days he may have been more careful to try to conceal the victims, but then when no one came after him, he may have gotten cocky and lazy.”

Taylor was one of two victims found in both Manorville and Gilgo, but she was the first of the dismembered victims to be identified. Valerie Mack was initially found three years before Taylor in 2000, but wasn’t identified until 2020. Although there are obvious similarities between the two cases, Heuermann was not charged with Mack’s murder, although Tierney said Heuermann is a suspect in that case as well.

“I think that would be fair to say,” Tierney said, asked directly about Valerie Mack.

Two other Gilgo-area victims were similarly scattered. Karen Vergata, the victim previously known as Fire Island Jane Doe until she was identified last year, was found dismembered on Fire Island in 1996 and on Tobay Beach in 2011. And the unidentified victim known as “Peaches,” so named for her tattoo, was found at Hempstead Lake State Park in 1997 and at Jones Beach in 2011. Two more victims, “Baby Doe,” daughter of Peaches and “Asian Male Doe,” were both found intact along Ocean Parkway in 2011.

Police were initially searching for Shannan Gilbert, a New Jersey woman reported missing from Oak Beach in May 2010, when the other remains were found. Her body was found in December 2012 in a marsh near where she was last seen. Authorities have said it is unclear whether she died, but her family maintains that she was murdered, based on the desperate 911 call she made.

“We’re not going to stop,” Tierney said of the continuing investigation. “We owe that to the victims.”

Michael Brown, Heuermann’s defense attorney, had less to say than usual. In the past, he has called the veracity of DNA evidence into question, and mentioned a need to look at others previously suspected in the case.

“The allegations are obviously very disturbing today,” Brown told reporters. “But I haven’t seen anything and we’ll do the best to review it and prepare a defense.”

Related Story: Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann an ‘Ogre’ Who Defies Supervillain Myth



Related Story: Gilgo Beach Murders – Which Killings Are Rex Heuermann Accused Of?

Related Story: Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann Lived Near Nassau Police Academy

Related Story: Red Herrings Among Tips in Long Island Serial Killer Case