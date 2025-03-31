KJ’s Corner: small town treasure in Glen Head

Midas (L.) and Fig (R.) greet customers at KJ’s Corner, located on Glen Cove Avenue in Glen Head

After 2 1/2 years in business, Karli Langone said her KJ’s Corner toy and party store in Glen Head has made a name for itself in the community.

The store, named after Langone’s childhood nickname, specializes in toys, candy, gifts and party supplies as well as wrapping. Langone said her vision for the store, a mom-and-pop enterprise, is geared toward many different types of people and parties living in a small town.

“I feel very connected with everyone,” she said.

Langone, who grew up in Roslyn and currently lives in Sea Cliff, said she originally studied criminal justice and psychology.

She said she worked at a local gift shop in Williston Park throughout high school and college. She started at age 14 and worked there until the owner sold his business later on.

“I had a background in working at a store similar to my own,” she said

After graduating with her master’s degree in 2020, Langone met with an adviser to create a business plan. She said her father previously owned a business that her mother had worked at, which gave her additional support.

After running her own business. Langone said she now knows each familiar face who returns to her store.

Langone works in the shop with her mom, Terry, and her two dogs, Midas and Fig. The dogs, she said, are her longstanding “Employees of the Month,” greeting customers at the door and bringing loyal customers back to the shop.

Since she has been operating the store, Langone said she has grown with her customer base and modeled her inventory after the community’s needs.

“You get to see what people are gravitating more towards,” she said.

Langone said if someone asks for something that is not in stock, she tries her best to supply it for them. Barbie has been her most consistent seller since opening, she noted.

She said it’s not uncommon for parents to stop by on their way to a children’s birthday party, searching for a last-minute gift.

Looking ahead, Langone said she hopes to stock more party supplies, especially with big chains like Party City going out of business, though the heart of the store will remain as a local gift shop serving the neighboring community.

KJ’s Corner is located at 697 Glen Cove Ave. and is open on Tuesdays through Sundays.