Manhasset American Legion honors local first responders

Manhasset-Lakeville firefighter Michael Fiala (center left) was one of 12 first responders honored by the Manhasset American Legion Post 304

The Manhasset American Legion Post 304 has honored 12 individuals for their devotion to protecting their community and upholding law and order.

“We take pride in recognizing and honoring these individuals and organizations serving our community,” post Adjutant Donald O’Brien said.

The Manhasset American Legion’s Law & Order and First Responder Awards is an annual ceremony that was put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony on Wednesday, April 3, was the first time it had returned since then.

The Manhasset American Legion, founded in 1928, is a local chapter of the national veterans organization. The American Legion supports active military members and veterans and sponsors programs upholding patriotic values.

The Legion’s Law & Order and First Responder Awards is one event in which they honor locals on the frontlines, albeit serving their community by upholding public safety rather than in combat.

Honorees were nominated by their supervisors, each of whom shared the reason for awarding the honor to the individual recipient. Reasons ranged from saving a woman’s life amid cardiac arrest to removing multiple impaired drivers off the road, assisting during an active shooter 9-1-1 call and devotion to their department.

Those honored were:

State trooper James Demartino

Nassau County 6th Precinct Officer Jeremy Vasquez

Nassau County 6th Precinct Detective Gregory Fisher

Nassau County police medic Aaron Tomlinson

Nassau County police medic Richard Robinson

Nassau County 9-1-1 operator Jacquelyn Mormino

Nassau County Sheriff’s Deputy Shaun Matarrese

Nassau County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenneth Varricchio

Nassau County correction officer Dominic Gubelli

Manhasset-Lakeville firefighter Michael Fiala

Manhasset-Lakeville emergency medical technician Kevin Carratu

Northwell hospice nurse Kathleen Malhame

New this year was the honor for Medical Professional of the Year, which was awarded to hospice nurse Kathleen Malhame.

Malhame has worked at Northwell Health’s North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset for 16 years, where she aids patients in the final chapter of their life.

Manhasset American Legion Auxiliary President Patricia O’Brien read the honorarium for Malhame, citing her devotion to her patients, many of whom were prior members of the American Legion.

Malhame, referred to as the “angel nurse,” was said to have significantly impacted the Northwell Health hospice community through her unmatched care.

“She is the person we can turn to when facing these moments,” O’Brien said. “She has answered the calls at night, she has answered the calls early in the morning… She has helped those we love, shared our tears, prayed with us and comforted our sorrow.”

Malhame said receiving the award was humbling but credited it to the work that her entire team does.

“I accept this award on behalf of all of us together who have the same goal at the end of the day to support our families [and] patients,” Malhame said.

Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Shaun Matarrese and Kenneth Varricchio were honored for saving the life of a man from a burning vehicle.

The two were patrolling when they heard a report of a distressed man in a parking lot with a lighter and gas canister. When they arrived, the car was on fire with all doors and windows shut.

Matarrese and Varricchio were able to drag the unconscious man out of the engulfed car.

“Due to the deputies’ courage and determination, there is no doubt that they were able to save this man’s life,” their supervisor, Deputy Undersheriff Thomas Sullivan, said.

Nassau County correction officer Dominic Gubelli arrived at the ceremony with his left hand in bandages, showing the wounds from the very event he was being honored for.

Gubelli was off-duty, walking his dog through his neighborhood when he noticed someone in dark-colored clothes going through cars. After observing him rummage through multiple cars, Gubelli approached the person with handcuffs and shouted for him to get on the ground with his hands behind his back.

But it didn’t go that smoothly.

The suspect then clenched his fist and lunged towards Gubelli, engaging the two in a wrestling match. During the tussle, Gubbeli fell and injured his hand.

Although the suspect fled, Nassau County police were able to be alerted and assisted in arresting the individual. Gubelli was honored for his efforts in getting this individual apprehended.

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena presented honorary citations to all the recipients, calling herself lucky to be able to contribute to honoring them.

“Every person in this room is about service,” DeSena said. “I thank you… As St. Francis of Assisi said, it is in giving that we receive. Every person in this room has given and continues to give.”