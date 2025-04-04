10 adoptable pals to celebrate National Pet Day with

Just in time for National Pet Day on April 11th, we’re highlighting some fabulous felines and incredible canines all available for adoption this week. This holiday was created to shine a light on the millions of animals in shelters waiting for their second chance. So don’t wait! Head out and find your new best friend today.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Meet Lucky, a four-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix who has spent most of his life in a loving home, but was sadly returned when his family could no longer care for him due to a loved one’s illness. This housebroken, big lap dog is as loyal and affectionate as they come! Lucky would prefer to be the king of the castle as the only pet in your home. He’s already lucky to have been rescued—but his luckiest day will be when YOU make him part of your family! This happy-go-lucky fella is ready to fill your life with love and excitement. Don’t miss out on the chance to meet this beautiful boy!

*Double Adoption* Despite being neglected and then abandoned by the people they’d trusted to care for them furever, one-year-olds Scherzo and Chorus continue to make beautiful music together. Always depending on each other to work out the new events they might find strange at first, they also know how lucky they are to have had an experienced rescuer in their corner to foster them until they could join the Animal League America family. You’ll find Scherzo to be the goofy, outgoing one, pouncing at the opportunity to make a new friend. Chorus likes to keep a watchful eye on his brother, and might be found hiding in his bed, but offer him treats, and he’ll show you a surprise: his polydactyl paw! We think Scherzo and Chorus are full of surprises and have heaps of gratitude to share with the hero who commits to giving them a safe life fur-ever!

Epic has transformed from a wary refugee from Afghanistan into a confident explorer who embraces every new experience! This two-year-old adventurer loves discovering new spaces, toys, and people — life is one big, exciting journey for him. He’s looking for a home where he can be the star without other pets in the home. Ready to keep up with his zest for life? He’s counting on you to take him to new heights!

Cavatina may be feeling a little shy as she settles into her new home at Bianca’s Furry Friends, but this two-year-old beauty is finally free from the struggles of outdoor life in Puerto Rico. A gentle touch and some ear rubs are all it takes for her to melt into pure gratitude. She’s ready for a peaceful home and a fresh start — could that be with you?

Madrigal’s golden eyes are filled with hope as he embarks on a new life at Bianca’s Furry Friends, leaving behind the struggles of survival in Puerto Rico. This one-year-old sweetheart is ready for adventure, love, and a lifetime of cherished memories with his forever family. Come meet him and make both your dreams come true!

It’s hard to believe that Kiara, a gorgeous four-year-old Shepherd mix, is looking for a new home — simply because her family no longer wanted her. Dogs aren’t disposable. They’re family. A lifetime commitment filled with loyalty, love, and countless memories. But while her former family gave up, we never will. We’ve spent time with Kiara, and she’s absolutely wonderful — playful, silly, and full of love. Everything you could ever dream of in a best friend.

Allow us to introduce you to Bolt, a lively ten-month-old shepherd mix from California with tons of energy to spend with you! This fun-loving pup is always ready for action, whether it’s a game of fetch, a hike on the trails, or zoomies in the yard. His friendly personality makes him a joy to be around, and he’s sure to keep you smiling with his playful antics. Bolt can be a bit mouthy when he gets excited, so he’s looking for an experienced owner who can provide guidance and continue his training. Because of his enthusiastic nature, he’d do best in a home with children over 8 who understand how to interact with an energetic dog.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Chuck is an affectionate and adventurous black kitten who loves to be held and explore. Energetic and curious, he enjoys chasing toys and is vocal about his presence. Despite his playful spirit, Chuck has a gentle side and settles into a lap to relax. He often nestles under your hair, making him a cuddly companion. Friendly and laid-back, Chuck will bring warmth and joy to any home that adopts him.

Ready to welcome Chuck into your life? Complete the adoption application here.

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

She’s Sugar, spice and everything nice! Sugar is a delightfully sweet, and petite, chocolate-colored Min-Pin (Miniature Pinscher and Boston Terrier) Mix. This six-year-old girl’s journey began under some very unfortunate circumstances, originally rescued by the Shelter from a terrible breeding situation where she was used, neglected, and discarded. After medical care for being malnourished and dehydrated, this tiny survivor was later adopted… only to be returned to the shelter two years later due to her fears when it comes to meeting new people. This little survivor has been let down far too many times, but she knows the right family is out there to adopt her and give her the love she truly deserves.

Because of her difficult past, Sugar can be a little shy when meeting new people — but with patience, kindness, and a few treats, you’ll quickly earn her trust and see her wonderful personality shine. Sugar is smart, energetic, and eager to please. She loves to learn and will thrive in a quiet, compassionate home where she can finally feel safe, loved, and part of the family. If you’re ready to show Sugar that not all humans disappoint, she’s ready to fill your life with joy, loyalty, and unconditional love.

Sugar can become protective of her people, however she will listen when corrected. Sugar would be best suited in a quiet home with no other pets or children.

If you are interested in meeting Sugar, please fill out an application and schedule a date/time to properly interact in a domestic setting, which includes our Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs, and our Dog Walk trail.

