Stress-free trips with Fido: How to travel safely with pets

Betty demonstrates how pets like her should always be properly secured to travel safely.

Traveling with furry companions can be a rewarding experience, but it also comes with challenges.

Beverly M. Poppell, JD, co-director of the Disaster Response Program at Nassau County SPCA, shares her expertise on how to make traveling with pets both safe and stress-free.

“Preparation is everything,” Poppell says. “Whether you’re taking a road trip or flying across the country, your pet’s safety and comfort should always come first.”

When traveling in an automobile, ensuring larger dogs are secured in a well-fitting harness is key, she says.

“Secure the harness to the child-seat anchor or the headrest post using a leash or tether,” Poppell advises. “A leash with a hand loop is great because it gives the dog some room to move but keeps them safely in the back seat. For smaller dogs and cats, a hard-sided carrier is ideal. “Line the carrier with a towel, blanket, or pee pad. It should be big enough for your pet to stand and turn around in, but not so large that they’re thrown around during the ride.”

Never drive with your pet on your lap. In the event of an accident or emergency, an unsecured animal could easily escape from the vehicle unless restrained by a harness or carrier.

“When driving with an animal in the car, prioritize operating the vehicle,” she says. “Whatever happens in the back seat can wait until you safely pull over to the side of the road. The most important thing — for both humans and pets — is to get out of traffic safely. Driving with a pet is not the time for multitasking, whether you’re traveling a short distance or a long haul.”

Flying with pets requires even more preparation.

“Every airline has different rules, so checking their policies in advance is essential,” Poppell says. For pets traveling in the cabin, choose a carrier that prevents escape, provides ventilation, and keeps them secure. “Line it with something familiar to your pet, like nesting material or a blanket, to help them feel more at ease.”

For pets flying in cargo, safety measures are critical.

“Make sure the carrier is labeled ‘Live Animal’ and include a photo of your pet,” Poppell advises. “And don’t forget to microchip your pet and update your contact information. A microchip won’t help if the information isn’t current.”

Poppell also stresses the importance of documentation.

“Even if it’s not required, get a health certificate from your vet,” she says. “You never know when someone will ask for it.”

Travel can sometimes be stressful for pets.

“Look for signs like hyperventilating, dilated pupils, or unusual behavior like hiding,” Poppell says. To reduce stress, familiarize pets with travel gradually. “Start with short car rides and create a comfortable environment with a blanket or soothing music.”

Additionally, try to maintain your typical routine during travel. “Make sure your pet is well-rested the day before and feed them lightly on travel day. Schedule regular potty breaks and give dogs a chance to stretch their legs on a leash,” she adds.

Traveling with companion animals requires careful planning and responsibility. Ensuring the safety and well-being of your pet is essential. By taking necessary precautions and preparing in advance, you can make the journey smooth for both of you.