Jericho High School inducts 4 alumni into Hall of Fame

Master of Ceremonies Matthew DeMarinis announces the Jericho Hall of Fame inductees, Jesse Neuman, Leslie Drogin Sack, Max Motschwiller and Dr. John Pellicone (L. to R.)

With a packed auditorium, the Jericho High School community welcomed four alumni into its Hall of Fame, making 165 members total in the select group.

The event, held on Thursday, April 3, marked the 33rd induction ceremony over the past 35 years, celebrating the achievements of alumni Jesse Neuman, Leslie Drogin Sack, Max Motschwiller and Dr. John Pellicone.

“Tonight, we gather not just to celebrate success but to honor the enduring legacy of excellence that has defined Jericho students for generations,” said Christopher Foresto, the Jericho Board of Education president.

“There are several very special nights that make up a school year. This is by far one of my favorites in my school calendar,” said Superintendent Hank Grishman. He said the induction ceremony is one of his three favorite nights in the school year, alongside graduation and staff recognition night.

Grishman, who is retiring in June after 30 years in the district, said he handed three of the inductees their high school diplomas.

The four inductees all graduated in separate years and pursued different careers, but there were some similarities.

“They all claimed that they were lucky,” said Matthew DeMarinis, a math teacher at the high school who served as master of ceremonies at the induction. “And when you read about their lives and their resumes, it doesn’t feel like luck at all.”

Jesse Neuman

Neuman, Class of 1997, is a musician and teacher who graduated from Harvard University. He founded and directs Music Works, a music education organization that works locally and globally to cultivate a love of music in everyone, from elementary school to adulthood.

“Jesse brings music education to anyone who asks,” said student presenter Cayden Miu.

Now, as both a parent and a music teacher, Neuman said he has a new perspective on his time at Jericho, which fostered a supportive community. Looking back, he said he is grateful for many of his teachers who pushed him to be the best he could be

“They have a thankless, nonglamorous job,” Neuman said. “They devote their time and their energy and their patience to us.”

Leslie Drogin Sack

Drogin Sack, Class of 1998, is a former White House staff member and policymaker who said the Jericho schools left a “profound impact” on her life. From her second-grade pen pal—whom she still keeps in touch with—to her love of politics, she said her time in the district “shaped” her into who she is today.

One student said that her legacy has remained at the school, even decades after her graduation.

“There are certain people who walk through the halls of Jericho High School and leave an impression so strong that their legacy lingers long after they graduate. Leslie Drogin Sack is one of those people,” said student presenter Haley Scher.

Drogin Sack said the school community helped foster her perspective, including her love of travel, and challenged her academically.

“Jericho High School consistently ranks as one of the best of the state of New York and the county, and it is not hard to see why,” Drogin Sack said.

Max Motschwiller

Motschwiller, Class of 2005, is a venture capitalist who graduated from Harvard University. In his time at Jericho, he led the Jericho varsity soccer team to two Long Island Championships and the state title while also setting the county record for single-season goals as the varsity lacrosse team’s captain.

“Max carried the same drive and excellence into his professional career where he proceeded and continues to make a profound impact,” student presenter Joseph Cavallaro said.

He said Motschwiller made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2015 and has “consistently identified and supported groundbreaking companies” throughout his career, including Uber, DoorDash and Duolingo.

Motschwiller called the Jericho community “special” and said he felt “constantly uplifted” and supported. He thanked his coaches, teachers and administrators for fostering an environment that made him want to succeed.

“What makes Jericho, Jericho is the people,” he said.

Dr. John Pellicone

Pellicone, Class of 1973, is a pulmonologist in critical care and serves as the chief medical officer at two New York Presbyterian institutions. He graduated from Dartmouth College, where he studied as an undergraduate, and Columbia University, where he studied medicine.

“Dr. Pellicone’s journey reminds us that success is not just measured by achievement, but by how we use it to help others,” said student presenter Bhavika Bhasan.

Pellicone said he moved to Jericho from Brooklyn in 1959 as Jericho was “establishing itself as one of the most progressive in the country and brimming with resources.”

He said his time in Jericho was full of support from teachers and staff, recalling when he and his friend worked one-on-one with their teacher to create their own AP Chemistry course upon learning there was not one previously offered at the high school. He said Jericho was always one to tackle an obstacle, including a 10-day trip to the Soviet Union in 1972 (which Pellicone attended).

“Once again, Jericho High School presented an opportunity in life that men may never rise again,” he said.

But the four inductees weren’t the only ones to receive recognition at the ceremony. The Hall of Fame committee honored Grishman for serving the Jericho community over his 30-year career in the district.

“Here we are, 35 years in, 33 induction classes, and still going strong. As much as things have changed, they often stay the same. One thing that has not changed in 30 years has been the support of Hank Grishman and our central administration,” said Brian Cummings, the high school’s co-principal.

Foresto said the high school is a “launch pad” for success, as showcased by the four inductees at the ceremony.

“Jericho High School has always been more than just a place for learning. It has been a foundation, a launch pad and a community where talent is nurtured, character is forged and aspirations take flight,” Foresto said.

“Their achievements stand as a testament to the power of perseverance, integrity and the values instilled here at Jericho,” Foresto said.

