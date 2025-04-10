Justice Mojgan Cohanim Lancman to speak at Temple Beth-El

Temple Beth-El of Great Neck will welcome guest speaker Justice Mojgan Cohanim Lancman on Friday, April 25, at 7 p.m.

Temple Beth-El of Great Neck will welcome guest speaker Justice Mojgan Cohanim Lancman on Friday, April 25, at 7 p.m.

All are welcome to attend the Erev Shabbat worship service, which will focus on Parashat Shmini and public service, followed by a delicious Oneg featuring sweet treats.

“Judge Lancman is a prominent leader in Great Neck, and it is an honor to welcome her to our bimah as part of our Civic Leaders Shabbat Speaker Series,” said Temple Beth-El’s Rabbi A. Brian Stoller. “Judge Lancman will share her wisdom rooted in her experiences as a Persian Jewish woman and a public servant.”

The New York Law School graduate is the first Persian Jew elected to the Queens Supreme Court bench.

Her husband, Rory Lancman, is a former New York state assemblyman and city councilman and current member of the Great Neck Library Board of Trustees.

In this week’s Torah portion, Parashat Shmini, God commands Aaron and his sons to make the burnt and sin offerings at the Tabernacle. When God accepts the offerings, the people shout with joy.

God presents the laws of kashrut to Moses in this Torah portion. These Jewish dietary laws describe which foods are kosher and which are forbidden.

Throughout the year, Temple Beth-El has hosted many guest scholars who have spoken on a variety of topics. The community is invited to attend these Erev Shabbat worship services and be enlightened by the fascinating speakers.

Temple Beth-El, located at 5 Old Mill Road, has served the community for more than 95 years. New members are always welcome.

Schedule a tour or learn more by visiting www.tbegreatneck.org, by calling 516-487-0900 or by emailing info@tbegreatneck.org.