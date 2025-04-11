North Shore School Board Presents Proposed Elementary Literacy Curriculum

Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Carol Smyth and director of ELA, literacy and library Julie Ritter proposed an updated elementary literacy curriculum at the North Shore Central School District Board of Education meeting Thursday night.

Though the current program has been successful, the district aims to improve based on new guidance from the state Education Department and changes to state education law requiring evidence-based reading instruction.

“Our current literacy program has served us well, as evidenced by the very strong performance of our students across assessment measures. However, as a district, we are committed to continuous improvement to meet the evolving needs of our students and the shifting landscape of education,” Smyth said at the start of the presentation.

The proposed curriculum is informed by NYSED’s recent literacy briefs and research in the science of reading.

Since 2022, a 45-member study group within the district has explored effective reading instruction, leading to a pilot of two programs: Amplify Core Knowledge Language Arts and HMH Into Reading.

Twelve pilot programs ran from September 2024 to March 2025 in grades K, 1, and 4, focusing on word recognition and language comprehension. Based on their success, the district recommends adopting CKLA for grades K–3 and HMH for grades 4–5, citing developmental differences in learning.

The rollout will begin in 2025–26 with grades K and 1, progressing in phases to ensure smooth implementation, teacher support, and cost efficiency.

Ritter explained that two different curriculums are used because the learning capabilities of a kindergartner are vastly different from those of a fifth grader. She noted that in third grade, students transition from learning to reading to reading to learning. The two curriculums present different strengths for different grade levels.

Trustee Maria Mosca raised concerns about whether the new curriculum would affect kindergarten’s typically play-based learning. Smyth reassured the board that the curriculum serves as a foundation and can still be applied through play-based activities.

North Shore Superintendent Christopher Zublionis said at the start of the meeting that he and other trustees attended the Oyster Bay meeting regarding the BES development at the Glenwood Landing power facility. He said the board had sent communications directly to the town urging them to extend the moratorium.

The board concluded its discussion on the proposed 2025-2026 budget by addressing staffing, employee benefits, commercial insurance and revenue/financing sources.

According to budget documents, employee benefits account for over 25 % of the budget.

For the 2025–26 school year, the district expects to contribute about 9 percent of salaries to the Teachers’ Retirement System and between 9.5 and 10 percent for support staff in the Employee Retirement System.

Health insurance costs are mostly steady for now due to the NYSHIP Empire Plan rates staying the same through 2025, though an 8% increase is expected in 2026. Costs for dental, life, and disability insurance are expected to stay the same.

The school district expects a 12–15 % increase next year in general and commercial liability costs, as well as administrative and capital costs from BOCES. Although the district is part of the New York Schools Insurance Reciprocal, which helps protect against steep insurance costs, it has warned of higher rates due to more storm-related and cyber claims across the country.

Board of Education president Andrea Macari announced four trustee seats up for election. Petitions must be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday, April 21.