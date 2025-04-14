Oyster Bay schools celebrate achievers in national math competition

James H. Vernon School and Oyster Bay Middle/High School students were recognized for their participation in the American Mathematics Competition at the Tuesday, April 8 board of education meeting

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District celebrated 23 students’ performance on the American Mathematics Competition, a national exam that tests math concepts and skills. This year marks the first year that sixth-graders from Vernon School participated in the contest.

The district presented students with certificates of achievement at the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, April 8.

The American Mathematics Competition is an “impressive achievement for students,” according to Robert Locastro, an assistant principal at the high school. He said participation showcases a strong commitment to academics and a passion for the subject.

“These competitions challenge students to solve complex problems, fostering critical thinking, problem-solving skills and resilience,” Locastro said.

Locastro said there are different testing levels for students in different grade levels. According to the competition’s website, the AMC 8 tests math skills up to eighth grade, the AMC 10 tests skills up to 10th grade and the AMC 12 tests skills up to 12th grade.

The 25-question exam offers students “valuable experience tackling rigorous concepts,” Locastro said.

“Whether or not they achieve a top score, students should take pride in the effort, learning and growth that comes from being part of such a prestigious competition,” Locastro said.

Students scored highly on both the AMC 10 and the AMC 12. On the AMC 10 exam, Maalika Mehta placed first, Madeline Bencal placed second and Luke Kugler and Elise Kim tied for third place. Mehta was also recognized as the district’s overall top scorer.

On the AMC 12 exam, Jack Sapienza placed first, Anastasia Sakellis and Rose Lindstrom tied for second and Alex Arnedos placed third.

A total of 15 students from Vernon and the middle schoolers sat for the AMC 8. This year was Vernon’s first year competing in the competition, which the school said showcased a growing interest in the subject.

Participants from Vernon School included Jonathan Evers, Mattheos Giorgiou, Blake Hansen, Emma Jorgensen, Connor Leary, Brendan Mollah, Claire Monahan, Emily Morea, Axel Petrara, Sabrina Rella and Caden Walsh.

Participants from the middle school included Benjamin Kansler, Joseph Kopacz, Liliana McEvoy and Layla Zahirovic.

“Congratulations to all participants and winners,” Locastro said.

Read More: Oyster Bay schools propose $67.7M budget for upcoming year