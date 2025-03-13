Oyster Bay athletics celebrates fall and winter seasons

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich Board of Education with students from the districts nine fall season scholar-athlete teams

Oyster Bay district officials reported a banner year in its athletics department, celebrating student and staff achievement at the board of education meeting on Tuesday, March 11.

“It has been an exciting year so far for physical education, health and athletics,” said Shannon McEntee, director of the department.

McEntee said the athletics department offers 23 varsity, six junior varsity, and nine middle school sports.

In the fall and winter seasons, all 19 high school teams eligible for the state Scholar-Athlete program earned the status, which recognizes students who achieve high academic standing and showcase commitment to athletics. McEntee said not all of the school’s sports offerings are eligible for the state program, but they have achieved the academic average standard to qualify.

Senior Michael Oliverio, named salutatorian this year, was selected the Class C Football Scholar Athlete of New York State, McEntee said.

McEntee said 14 of the 19 fall and winter seasons have qualified for the postseason, including seven individual county champions. Five teams have qualified for the county semi-finals, and one team has qualified for the state championship tournaments.

McEntee said 10 individuals have also qualified for the state championship tournaments. Among these individuals, Colton Schmiesing achieved the varsity wrestling program’s first-ever champion title.

McEntee said she has been working with staff in and out of the athletic department to optimize operations.

“This year, I have been focusing on observing, listening and monitoring our resources and needs to help develop a comprehensive budget plan for the future,” McEntee said.

She said one of the department’s main goals is to develop a “more efficient cycle of uniform purchasing.” This year, the junior varsity basketball teams received new uniforms.

McEntee said she has been working with the school grounds and facility department to optimize the use of indoor and outdoor playing spaces.

She said the department has made online updates to increase community involvement and awareness.

“Communication, visibility and convenience has been a goal of the department this year,” McEntee said. She said the department website received updates this year to showcase up-to-date schedules, registration and other information to users “in a few clicks.”

She said the athletics Instagram account also received a rebranding to keep the community updated on events and game updates.

She said two of the department’s educators have also been honored this year.

Teacher Victoria Wink was named Nassau County’s Secondary PE Teacher of the Year, and fencing coach John Bruckner had a team sportsmanship award named after him, which the high school received.

“The physical education, health and athletic department will continue to strive for excellence,” McEntee said.