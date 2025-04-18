Sewanhaka students compete at SkillsUSA Area 6 Regional Competition

Fifty Sewanhaka Central High School District students in the Career and Technical Education program recently demonstrated their industry skills and competed at the SkillsUSA Area 6 Regional Competition, held at Suffolk Community College.

SkillsUSA is an organization designed to help students become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens while ensuring that the country maintains a highly skilled workforce.

Sewanhaka’s CTE students participate in regional, state and national career competitions every year. At this year’s competition, all nine of the district’s CTE programs of study had the opportunity to send students to compete.

The following students who placed in their competitions:

Architectural Technology

Promotional Board: Sophia Barrera, H. Frank Carey, Kayley Chin, Floral Park Memorial, and Elisa Salcedo, Floral Park Memorial.

Construction Trades

Carpenter: Joshua Rios, H. Frank Carey.

Cosmetology

Job Skill Demonstration: Samantha Bonini-Cappello, Floral Park Memorial; Kimberly Gonzalez, Floral Park Memorial; and Allison Ordonez, New Hyde Park Memorial.

Opening/Closing Ceremonies:

Bridget Allen, New Hyde Park Memorial; Santina D’Amato, H. Frank Carey; Rhiyanna Ince, Floral Park Memorial; Gabriella Jacob, H. Frank Carey; Prabhleen Kaur, H. Frank Carey; Celeste Ramos, Floral Park Memorial; Sofia Solomon, H. Frank Carey; and Alessandra Varuzzi, H. Frank Carey.

Culinary Arts:

Professional Baking: Amy Apolo, H. Frank Carey; and Alayna Barrios, New Hyde Park Memorial, Mariah Champagne, Elmont Memorial.

Pre-Engineering:

Extemporaneous Speaking: Christian Osorio, H. Frank Carey.

Quiz Bowl:

Shohom Chakraborty, New Hyde Park Memorial; Marissa Cheng, H. Frank Carey; Sherwin Fernandes, New Hyde Park Memorial; Katherine Gillman, H. Frank Carey; Alex Krawczyk, New Hyde Park Memorial; Fiona Lin, H. Frank Carey.