Planet Play: Inside the 2025 Best Arcade on Long Island

Planet Play in Bellmore has won the Best Video Game Arcade on Long Island 2025 title. Here’s what makes it special.

In a world of screens and digital downloads, sometimes the best memories are made with a joystick in hand, a chorus of laughter in the air, and tokens jingling in your pocket. That’s exactly the kind of magic Planet Play in Bellmore delivers — and it’s why they’ve just clinched the Best Video Game Arcade title in the Best of Long Island 2025 competition for the third year in a row.

Planet Play isn’t just an arcade — it’s the dreamchild of three local moms who couldn’t find a clean, safe, and fun space that catered to all of their children’s ages. So, they built it themselves.

“We were three moms who left our careers to start something totally different. It was scary,” said co-owner Mitchelle Vasilescu.

“But being acknowledged like this — it really empowers our staff. It reminds us we’re building something meaningful,” she said.

And meaningful it is. In just four years since opening, Planet Play has become a cornerstone of the Bellmore community. From its vibrant toddler play zones to its buzzing arcade center, every inch of the space is designed to bring joy, movement and connection to families.

But don’t let the bright lights fool you — Planet Play has a serious heart. The team actively gives back to the community, sponsoring North Bellmore and North Merrick Little League teams every year since opening, and supporting causes like Dylan’s Field of Dreams Foundation.

“If someone comes to us with a good cause, we’re in,” Vasilescu said.

With summer right around the corner, Planet Play is leveling up once again. This year, they’re introducing drop-off theme days — mini-camp experiences that offer working parents flexibility and give kids a chance to explore creativity, movement, and imagination in an entirely new way.

“These theme days are going to be really fun — we can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve planned,” Vasilescu said.

And while the bright moments are many, the journey hasn’t always been smooth. Planet Play was ready to launch when Covid-19 hit, forcing the team to pivot, adapt and constantly adjust.

Some of the most rewarding moments, she said, are the birthdays — kids returning year after year, proudly announcing that there’s nowhere else they want to celebrate. That kind of loyalty means everything to the team.

Planet Play isn’t just a game arcade. It’s a space for growth, imagination, and joy. With open play 7 days a week, birthday parties, special events, and even a sensitive play time for kids with special needs, it’s more than a business — it’s a dream come true for families all over Long Island.

So, if you’re looking for the perfect place to let your kids run, jump, laugh, and play their hearts out, there’s no better time to visit Planet Play.

Come for the games. Stay for the community. Leave with a smile.