Port Washington student musicians bring night of jazz to Schreiber High School

Student musicians from across the Port Washington School District took the stage at the Paul D. Schreiber High School’s auditorium for the district’s annual Night of Jazz on April 10.

Vocalists and jazz band students from Sousa Elementary School, Weber Middle School, and Schriber High School participated in the two-hour concert, performing pieces from the Swing Era to the present day. Trumpeter and vocalist Bria Skonberg, whose 2016 debut album went No. 5 on the Billboard Jazz Albums chart, performed with students across sections.

“Not only did the students have an opportunity for this wonderful collaboration, but they also performed for one another,” said Kevin Scully, director of creative arts at Port Washington School District. “This helps set the foundation for what they can experience as they grow as musicians.”

Sousa’s fifth-grade jazz band, directed by Mark Viavattine, opened the night with performances of “Little Sunflower” by Freddie Hubbard and “Kool Bean” by George Vincent. Weber’s jazz lab ensemble, directed by Jenna Leen, then took the stage with performances including “Serenade to a Cuckoo” by Roland Kirk.

Up next, the Weber jazz band, directed by Elizabeth Andrew, performed pieces including “Meet the Flintstones” by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera.

Schreiber’s vocal jazz quartet, directed by Amanda Johnson, followed by the Schreiber jazz ensemble, directed by Viavattine. It concluded the show with the vocalists singing “Red Top” by King Pleasure and the jazz ensemble performing pieces such as “I Just Called to Say I Love You” by Stevie Wonder.

Skonberg, who is from British Columbia, Canada, also brought her instrumental and vocal talents across sections throughout the night. The jazz musician has previously performed on stages and festivals from Carnegie Hall to New Orleans.

The local arts non-profit HEARTS PW sponsored the event with a grant to help invite Skonberg to Port Washington.