Acting Superintendent Christopher Shields told concerned residents that district staff have been informed on policies to protect students amid federal immigration policies impacting schools

Port Washington residents expressed concerns over how recent federal immigration policies may impact students at the school district, questioning administrators and Board of Education members at a Jan. 28 meeting about the district’s policies amid threats of federal immigration raids and deportations coming to schools.

Acting Superintendent Christopher Shields said he has spoken directly to the district’s staff on how to handle these situations. He said the district has protocols in place for staff to follow.

“It has been made very clear to the staff on how they’re to handle a situation if any law enforcement comes to our schools,” Shields said.

He said he could not divulge details for the security of students but assured residents that they had explored the “fine details” of these policies.

“We are 100% here to support the students if something like this were to happen,” Shields said.

Since taking office, President Trump has issued nearly two dozen executive orders regarding immigration. This includes recent deportation flights, with ICE reporting more than, 1,000 individuals removed or repatriated on Jan. 23, Trump’s fourth day in office.

Trump has advocated for mass deportations of unlawful migrants, which has also ramped up the arrest and detention of individuals with increased sightings of ICE agents in communities nationwide.

This has been initiated by an executive order by Trump that lifted guidelines previously preventing immigration raids in schools, as well as hospitals and churches.

About 9% of Port Washington students in 2023-2024 were designated as English as a New Language, a resource program for students who do not speak English or English is not their first language and require additional language services, according to state data.

Port Washington’s percentage of these students is the third highest in North Hempstead, tied with New Hyde Park-Garden City Park School District and falling behind Westbury in first and Mineola in second.

Latino students also make up about 22% of Port Washington’s students, according to state data from 2023-2024.

These demographics have increased in Port Washington over the past ten years. There is no available demographic information about student immigration status.

The recent federal action caused concern in Port Washington, with many residents asking the district how they would protect students from these raids if initiated.

One speaker asked the board what their policy is for this, but Board of Education President Adam Smith said they would not respond to the question until the next board meeting per their policy.

Tessa Jordan, a former president of the Port Washington Teachers Association, said that if the public has to wait a month until the next meeting, then she at least hopes district staff will be informed immediately.

“I mean every single member,” Jordan said. “The paraprofessional who is watching children on the playground, the teacher who is on a field trip in another community with her class, the coach who is at a game with his team.”

Shield responded to Jordan, informing the public that staff have been advised on how to address such situations if they occur. Smith said the district’s legal team has already been investigating the district’s options.

Days before Trump took office, the state released guidelines on how school districts can protect the rights of their immigrant students. The guidelines address issues including school enrollment requirements, student information release, and potential law enforcement detention of students.

The state advised school districts that information such as immigration status, citizenship or national origin information or documentation can not be disclosed without a subpoena. If a subpoena is issued, the guidelines say that districts must consult their attorneys before handing it over.

Students can also not be removed from campus or interrogated by law enforcement without parental consent, unless a warrant or other order permitting it has been issued.

The state also advised districts not to refuse to enroll students based on their national origin, immigration status, race or language proficiency. They must also enroll homeless migrant students who may not have the required documentation.

Schools are prohibited from releasing student information to school resource officers, or law enforcement officers on campuses.

The guidelines were released by the state Education Department, Gov Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James, who called schools a safe haven for students. They said it should remain that way.