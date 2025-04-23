Dahlia Zavelin, 16, asks the Great Neck Library Board of Trustees to give them more answers on why two beloved Levels employees were fired.

Teenagers from the Great Neck Library teen program voiced their concerns to the library’s board of trustees about the firing of two program employees and demanded answers.

“You’ve given us nothing and we won’t back down,” David Dallal, 18, said.

Library board members said they were unable to answer most questions, citing legal obligations and ongoing union conversations. They acknowledged the frustration of the situation.

“We do hear you,” library board President Aliza Reicher said. “We understand that these people made an impact on your life. We’re so glad that you find your Levels experience valuable. We want you there. We believe Levels is about you guys and not about the instructors who are there. It’s about you creating and having a good experience, and I think that there’s an ability to move forward and have a great experience and a new experience moving forward.”

Michael Meehan and Sam, who asked to only be identified by her first name, worked in the library’s teen program called Levels. Sam served as the Levels assistant manager and the Junior Levels coordinator, and Meehan was the Levels program coordinator.

Meehan was employed at the library for nearly 30 years, starting in 1996. Sam, born and raised in Great Neck, said she attended the library’s Level program as a teen and grew up with Meehan as a mentor. Sam worked at the library for 2 1/2 years.

Sam’s employment was terminated on March 3 and Meehan’s was terminated on March 19.

Despite saying they received permission, Meehan and Sam said they were fired for staying after library hours to play a video game together. Video game playing is a common activity in the Levels program, and the two said they would play them to learn more about the program offerings and be a point of connection with the teens.

Teenagers, including Dallal and Dahlia Zavelin, 16, organized a protest against the firings in front of the Great Neck Library Main Branch on April 6.

Zavelin said library officials had repeatedly told her not to believe what she was being told about the employees. She demanded that more information be shared instead of blindly telling them to believe the library administrators.

“I’m not just a stupid teenager, and I’m not just believing what I want to believe, as I do have evidence,” Zavelin said.

Multiple teens asked the board why they characterized the two employees as dangerous, arguing they had never felt endangered by them. Reicher denied claims that library board members called them dangerous.

She said the library acted in their best interest and that the board supported the director’s decision to terminate their employment.

The teenagers were referencing a statement Reicher made at a March 18 board of trustees meeting, in which she acknowledged the firings of the two employees.

In this statement, she said the decision to fire them was for “the sake of the safety and security of the library’s child and teen patrons.”

Dallal told the board he had difficulty trusting them and asked to be informed of the legal boundaries limiting their disclosure on the situation. He said if they did pose a safety risk, then they deserve to know why.

Dallal said speculations have circulated around the two employees due to the lack of information released.

All the teenagers defended Meehan and Sam, saying they uniquely contributed to the Levels program and that their absence leaves a hole for many local kids and teenagers.

“This isn’t just something that might impact me or the people sitting right next to me,” one teenager said. “This is a firing that has impacted a myriad of children.”

At the same meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Levels employee Daniel Avila.

Reicher read aloud his resignation letter, which stated that his action was not in response to recent events and did not involve other staff members.

With the firing of the two employees and the resignation of another, Zavelin asked the board how the Levels program would remain.

Reicher said they will hire new employees and they will “do their best.”

With the possibility of bringing back the two employees uncertain and the teenagers expressing doubt that it will happen, they asked that they at least be involved in the process of bringing in new program leaders.

Library Trustee Liman Mimi Hu applauded the teenagers for voicing their concerns to the board, saying it is rare for teenagers to attend board meetings.

She said their voices are being heard in the library on this issue and that, while they can’t see behind the scenes, many are working on it because of them.

“I deeply appreciate that because you guys care about the library so much and we are working for you,” Hu said.