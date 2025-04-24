Queens man indicted for 123 mph crash that killed his sister, another woman

A Queens man was indicted on Wednesday, April 24, for his role in a high-speed car crash on the Southern State Parkway that killed his 21-year-old sister and a 23-year-0ld woman passenger, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Jaden D’Souza, 20, was allegedly impaired by cannabis and driving approximately 123 mph when he lost control of his vehicle, killing his sister and another woman passenger on Jan. 12.

D’Souza was arraigned on grand jury indictment charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular manslaughter, two counts of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, three counts of second-degree assault, second-degree vehicular assault, third-degree assault, driving while ability impaired by drugs and reckless driving, according to the DA’s office.

D’Souza’s bail was continued at $500,000 bond, and he is due back in court on June 2. If convicted, he faces up to 8-1/3 to 25 years in prison, the DA’s office said.

Donnelly said, citing the indictment, that D’Souza was driving a 2016 Dodge Dart eastbound on the Southern State Parkway near Exit 30 in North Massapequa, with sister, Haily D’Souza, and Crystal Alba-Figueroa in the backseat, and another 23-year-old passenger in the front seat.

D’Souza was allegedly traveling in and out of lanes at a high rate of speed, later determined to be 123 miles per hour, when he lost control of the vehicle, drove off the road, and crashed into a tree on the shoulder, the DA said.

Alba-Figueroa was ejected from the car and Hailey D’Souza was trapped in the car; both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Donnelly.

The unidentified passenger was taken to Nassau University Medical Center with serious physical injuries, including spinal fractures and a traumatic brain injury, the DA said.

During the investigation, police recovered several cannabis products in the crash debris and in the vehicle, including THC-infused products, rolling papers, a bong, and lighters, Donnelly said.

A blood test on D’Souza taken with a search warrant at the hospital the evening of the crash showed a high level of the active and impairing component of cannabis, the DA said.

According to Donnelly, another driver was also injured in the accident when the Dodge’s spare tire became dislodged and hit another car, causing it to crash.