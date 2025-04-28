Going Places: Where to Find the Best Camping Resorts

Personal favorite: Herkimer Diamond Mines KOA in upstate New York near the Erie Canalway (marking 200th anniversary this year), has themed cabins like mine, with its own dinosaur dig and one with an actual planetarium, as well as the opportunity to mine for “diamonds” (quartz crystals). A family enjoys a campfire after a day of activity that may well include a cruise on the Erie Canal. © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

By Karen Rubin, Travel Features Syndicate, goingplacesfarandnear.com

Camping in all its forms – tenting, glamping, RVing, advanturing – will be extremely popular this year and campground operators across North America are preparing. Here is where to find some of the best camping resorts in North America:

Campspot Awards Showcase North America’s Best Camping Destinations for 2025

Campspot, a leading North America campground booking platform, announced the winners of its 2025 Campspot Awards, recognizing its top campgrounds across the United States and Canada.

Among the 2025 winners are several standout parks:

#1 Top Campground in the U.S.: Verde Ranch RV Resort, Camp Verde, AZ offers striking red rock landscapes and easy access to nearby trails and the Verde River.

#1 Top Campground in Canada: Tsawaak RV Resort, Tofino, BC: Set amongst the beaches, rainforest and islands off the tip of the Esowista Peninsula, Tsawaak is a premier coastal destination with activities such as whale watching, beachcombing, and kayaking.

Tsawaak RV Resort in Tofino, BC won Campspot’s award as Canada’s #1 campground (photo: Campspot).

#1 Top Glamping Campground: Broad River Campground, Mooresboro, NC combines glamping accommodations with lush forest views and scenic outdoor exploration nestled in North Carolina’s Foothills region.

#1 Top Unique Campground: True West Campground Stables and Mercantile, Jamestown, TN: Campers can step back in time with horse trails and boarding, a western mercantile, and old-time charm designed to make you feel like you’re part of a western frontier town.

#1 Top Hidden Gem: The Cove Pub Campground, Inverness, FL: A true hidden gem, this Florida campground offers a relaxing retreat nestled among towering trees, with pub-style dining and peaceful waterside camping for an ‘old Florida’ getaway.

Campspot awarded Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort; Golden Valley in Bostic, NC #1 for Families (Photo: Jellystone Park Camp-Resort)

#1 Top for Families: Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort: Golden Valley, Bostic, NC: Spanning over 600 acres, this family-friendly park offers an exciting range of amenities, including water slides, laser tag, and mini golf, themed events and fun activities.

Other categories of the 2025 Campspot Awards include Top RV Campgrounds, Top Tent Campgrounds, Top Campgrounds for a Quiet Getaway, Top Small Campgrounds, Top Mid-Size Campgrounds, and Top Large Campgrounds, each offering something different to cater to the diverse tastes of today’s campers.

For more information about the 2025 Campspot Awards and a complete list of winners, visit https://www.campspot.com/awards.

20 Adventures at Spacious Skies Campgrounds

Spacious Skies Campgrounds, a fast-growing owner and operator of RV campgrounds with RV, tent, cabin and glamping sites across 15 locations from Maine to Georgia, offers its list of 20 different experiences and where to find them:

1 – Witness spring wildflower blooms. Traveling from South to North, flower-lovers can experience bold color and wide-ranging varieties of wildflowers in each campground region along the Spacious Skies Campgrounds Spring Bloom Trail. The trail begins at Spacious Skies Savannah Oaks in Savannah, Ga. in March, where campers are likely to see Azaleas, Camelias and Dogwoods. The trail ends at Spacious Skies Balsam Woods in north central Maine, where guests can spot Blue Violets, Trout Lily and Painted Trillium well into the summer months.

The statue commemorating Paul Revere’s Midnight Ride, 250 years ago, on Boston’s Freedom Trail. Camping can combine nature with urban experiences (photo by Geri Bain).

2 – Stay rural, play urban. Spacious Skies Savannah Oaks in Savannah, Ga. and Spacious Skies Minute Man near Boston are especially appealing to travelers who want to explore the attractions of a big city by day and sit around a campfire beneath dark skies by night. Minute Man is a short drive from downtown Boston and its history-focused attractions like The Freedom Trail, Boston Harbor Cruises and museums. With Savannah Oaks as home base, campers can easily access attractions such as Tybee Island and Georgia Coastal Colonial Gardens, and hop on the Old Town Trolley from the campground to visit Historic Savannah. (Tickets should be purchased directly through Old Town Trolley Tour.)

3 – Dark Skies Gazing: While all of Spacious Skies campgrounds keep exterior lighting to a minimum so campers can enjoy dark night skies, two of the best places for serious stargazing are Spacious Skies Balsam Woods in central Maine and Spacious Skies French Pond, which has RV sites situated around the pristine water of French Pond (campers can sometimes see stars reflected in the water). Also, each month, the campgrounds stage sky-themed events like May’s “Galactic Guardians.”

One of the best places for serious stargazing is Spacious Skies Balsam Woods in central Maine (photo: Spacious Skies Campgrounds)

4 – Hike to a fishing hole: Spacious Skies campgrounds that feature stocked on-site fishing ponds include Belle Ridge in Monterey, Tenn.; Peach Haven in Gaffney, S.C.; Hidden Creek in Marion, N.C.; Seven Maples in Hancock, N.H; Bear Den in Spruce Pine, N.C., Sandy Run in Fayetteville, N.C..; Woodland Hills in Austerlitz, N.Y.; and French Pond in Henniker, N.H.

5 – Glamp in a retro trailer. Glampers can stay in adorable retro-style trailers at Spacious Skies Walnut Grove in Alfred, Maine and Spacious Skies Woodland Hills in Austerlitz, N.Y. The trailers have modern amenities and a striking retro vibe, so guests may feel like they’re in a mid-century time warp – but with Wi-Fi.

6 – Play pickleball in several locations including Spacious Skies Country Oaks in Dorothy, N.J., Spacious Skies Seven Maples in Hancock, N.H., Spacious Skies Hidden Creek in Marion, N.C. and Spacious Skies Woodland Hills in Austerlitz, N.Y.

7 – Paddle with your pals. Several campgrounds feature boat launches and rent kayaks and other paddle craft for paddling on ponds and streams that run through and around the campgrounds. These include Seven Maples in Hancock, N.H., French Pond in Henniker, N.H and Woodland Hills in Austerlitz, N.Y. At Spacious Skies Savannah Oaks in Savannah, Ga., guests can paddle the Ogeechee River.

8 – Seek out quirky local festivals and events. Many communities near Spacious Skies campgrounds stage fun and often quirky festivals throughout the year. For example, near Spacious Skies Balsam Woods in Abbot, Maine, travelers can whoop it up at the annual Whoopie Pie Festival in June. At Spacious Skies Country Oaks in Dorothy, N.J, there’s the annual Doo Dah Parade, featuring string bands, marching bands, floats and pageant winners. The event benefits the local Basset Hound Rescue, and the highlight of the day is the enthusiastic – and noisy – participation of 300 basset hounds.

9 – Let loose the hounds. All Spacious Skies Campgrounds welcome four-legged family members and most feature dog parks – called Cosmic Canine Commons – and pet-friendly cabins and glamping accommodations.

10 – Sample local brew. Several campgrounds are close to local breweries such as Paradox Brewery near Spacious Skies Adirondack Peaks in North Hudson, N.Y.; and Tuckahoe Brewing Company near Spacious Skies Country Oaks in Dorothy, N.J.

11 – Take a daytime road trip. From Spacious Skies Shenandoah Views in Luray. Va., witness stunning vistas along Skyline Drive in the Blue Ridge Mountains and explore the themed Cultural Heritage Trails.

A stay in the Shenandoah National Park is an excellent opportunity to explore Luray Caverns © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

12 – Power through Maine forestland on an ATV. There are more than 1,000 miles of trails just a short distance from Spacious Skies Balsam Woods in Central Maine. The campground offers easy access to the trails with campsite-to-trail ATV parking, an ATV wash station and onsite gas pump.

13 – Mine for not-so-rare gems. Most campgrounds in the collection have gem-mining stations.

14 – Give parks some love. Most Spacious Skies Campgrounds are near local, state or national parks. Campers at Spacious Skies Bear Den in Spruce Pine, N.C. can experience panoramic views from the top of Mount Mitchell, the highest mountain peak in the Appalachian Mountains. Spacious Skies Shenandoah Views in Luray, Va. is right in the backyard of Shenandoah National Park, with more than 200,000 acres of wildlife-rich forestland dotted with waterfalls and hiking trails.

15 – Fall in love with waterfalls. Near Spacious Skies Belle Ridge in Monterey, Tenn., guests can hike an on-site trail to Bridal Falls as well as explore four massive waterfalls in nearby Burgess Falls State Park, including one that plunges more than 130 feet into a gorge. The spectacular Blue Ridge Falls is located near Spacious Skies Adirondack Peaks in North Hudson, N.Y., and Linville Falls, the most-photographed waterfall in North Carolina, is located near Spacious Skies Bear Den in Spruce Pine, N.C.

16 – Play a round. Miniature golf courses are available onsite at Spacious Skies Peach Haven in Gaffney, S.C.; Spacious Skies Adirondack Peaks in North Hudson, N.Y. Campers can also find full-size golf courses near campgrounds, among them: Spacious Skies Belle Ridge in Monterey, Tenn. is near the Cumberland Cove Golf Course, and Spacious Skies Seven Maples in Hancock, N.H. is near the Shattuck Golf Course.

17 – Go for a slide. Located in Marion, N.C. just a few miles from Asheville, Spacious Skies Hidden Creek offers a Jr. Olympic pool and giant water slide. Campers can splash down the huge water slide at Spacious Skies Seven Maples in Hancock, N.H.

18 – Dive deep into local history. Most campgrounds are close to historic attractions. For example, campers at Spacious Skies Belle Ridge in Monterey, Tenn. can explore sites along the Civil War Trail. Fort Frederica National Monument is near Spacious Skies Savannah Oaks in Savannah, Ga.; Fort Ticonderoga is near Spacious Skies Adirondack Peaks in North Hudson, N.Y. and the Averasboro Civil War Battlefield is near Spacious Skies Sandy Run in Fayetteville, N.C.

19 – Follow fall color. The Spacious Skies Campgrounds Fall Color Trail connects the campgrounds as fall progresses from the northernmost campground in Maine to the southernmost campground in Georgia. With leaves beginning to turn at Spacious Skies Balsam Woods in north central Maine in early September and the last remnants of fall color viewable at Spacious Skies Savannah Oaks in Savannah, Ga. in early November, fall color fans can enjoy the season for two full months while traveling just under 2,500 miles.

20 – Give winter camping a try. Winter-season camping is an increasingly popular adventure, drawing campers seeking solitude, dark skies and uncrowded attractions as well as access to winter- season outdoor adventures, such as Pats Peak Ski Area near Spacious Skies French Pond in Henniker, N.H. All nine campgrounds open during the winter offer reduced rates throughout the season.

For more information, visit www.spaciousskiescampgrounds.com.

Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts Expand Across North America, Add Attractions

Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts continues to expand across the U.S. and Canada, offering families both new locations as well as more attractions and more ways to stay at existing locations.

Several new Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts have come online in recent years while existing locations have continued to add more and more attractions like water slides, multilevel splashgrounds, floating obstacle courses, snowless tubing, and mini golf, Hershenson said.

With more than 75 franchised locations, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences. This year, new Jellystone Park locations are opening in the following locations:

Cavendish, Prince Edward Island, Canada: Maritime Fun Group, which owns and operates leading family amusement parks and attractions in New Brunswick and on Prince Edward Island, is reopening its Cavendish campground, formerly known as Cavendish KOA Holiday, as a Jellystone Park location. Attractions at the new Jellystone Park location will include a swimming pool, jumping pillow and petting zoo as well as RC track where guests can race their own remote-controlled cars and trucks or rent ones on-site. The park also has walking and biking trails and a large playground.

Cavendish KOA Holiday, on Prince Edward Island, Canada, has been reopened as a Jellystone Park location. Attractions at the new Jellystone Park location will include a swimming pool, jumping pillow and petting zoo as well as RC track where guests can race their own remote-controlled cars and trucks or rent ones on-site. (photo from Cavendish Jellystone Park

Lake Charles, Louisiana: Four Points RV Resorts recently acquired LeBleu Lakes RV Resort in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and will convert it to a Jellystone Park Camp-Resort after completing several major improvements. Attractions at the new location will include a swimming pool, water slides, splashground, jumping pillows, and floating obstacle course. The park expects to open May 21 with 200 campsites and will eventually grow to more than 350 sites.

Watts Bar Lake, Tennessee: This Jellystone Park location just south of Knoxville opened in February and this summer will offer two pools, a large splashground with water slides and an outdoor movie theater. Families will also able to meet the Yogi Bear characters, take wagon rides, play laser tag, and experience gem mining. Luxury glamping cabins and premium RV sites are set among the hills and woods overlooking the lake.

Last year, two other campgrounds joined the Jellystone Park:

Cochran, Georgia: Less than an hour south of Macon, this picturesque Jellystone Park location is set among tall trees and boasts a lake and pool, comfortable cabins, and shaded RV sites. Family activities, interactions with the Yogi Bear characters, hiking trails, Wi-Fi and a dog park make for fun family vacations in a relaxing outdoor environment.

Zion, Utah: The state’s first Jellystone Park location features a huge water zone with two pools, multiple water slides, a lazy river, a splashground, and hot tubs. Luxury cabins, spacious RV sites, and a full schedule of activities make the Camp-Resort near Sand Hollow State Park and Zion National Park a new family favorite.

Meanwhile, existing Jellystone Park locations continue to add new attractions, RV sites, and cabin accommodations, including:

Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin is adding a “Downpour Derby” to its water playground with competition bucket dumping. Tiny Timbers, the park’s first tiny home, will be available in the spring with sweeping views of Mirror Lake. Virtual tours of every campsite, rental unit and public areas will be available by mid-summer. The park also plans to replace its shuffleboard courts with pickleball.

Caledonia, Wisconsin is adding two more top-of-the-line cabin which sleep up to eight and feature a large screened porch with a fireplace, TV and lofted deck.

Estes Park, Colorado is adding nine cabins for the 2025 camping season.

Estes Park, Colorado Jellystone Park Camp-Resort offers easy access to enjoy Rocky Mountain National Park © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Bremen, Georgia is completing a major expansion that includes 200 new RV sites, 71 cabins and 10 covered wagons and adding new water attractions including a new swimming pool, water slides, splashground, a large lake with boats and other water features and converting its existing store into an activity center.

Madison, Maine will offer gellyball complete with blasters and an obstacle course.

Milton, New Hampshire is opening a water playground with splashground and water slides this year.

Mansfield, Pennsylvania is adding a Water Wars game.

Mill Run, Pennsylvania is converting its old miniature golf course into an RC track.

Bath, New York is opening a mega water slide and making more motel rooms available.

Jamestown, New York has replaced its swimming pool with a new heated swimming pool.

Tabor City, North Carolina is adding a multi-sport facility this year that includes pickleball, basketball, and volleyball courts.

For more information, visit www.jellystonepark.com.

Don’t Just Adventure, AdVANture in a Campervan

The fully equipped Moterra campervan gives incredible freedom and flexibility and is pet and baby friendly for your adVANture. © Eric Leiberman/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Don’t just go for an adventure, try adVANturing in a fully-equipped campervan which, give you the freedom and flexibility of camping virtually anywhere parking is allowed.

Moterra campervans are fully-equipped with full kitchen (stove, sink and fridge), porta-potty toilet, thermostat heater and solar-powered electric system and water supply which give you the flexibility of camping virtually anywhere, even “wild camping.”

You can also take advantage of their concierge service and pre-planned itineraries, which are all-inclusive packages with a day-by-day personalized itinerary, pre-booked campgrounds, organized activities, and a dedicated Trip Expert (especially helpful if your trip includes national parks, many of which now require reservations and are strict about not allowing wild camping) and 24-hour helpline if you encounter any difficulty. Moterra also allows for one-way rentals and are pet and baby friendly.

The Mercedes campervans are available in three custom Sprinter diesel models: Pop-Top Classic sleeps 4 and seats 5; Pop-Top Plus sleeps 4 and seats 8; High Roof sleeps 2 and seats 6, and affords the luxury of an indoor shower. The 4-wheel-drive campervans are 19 feet in length, making them both easy to maneuver and off-road capable.

Moterra’s has conveniently located warehouses near airports in Jackson Hole, Wyo, Whitefish, MT, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and a new hub in Portland, Maine, for adventures in Northern New England and Eastern Canada.

Moterra Camper Vans, 2950 West Big Trail Drive, Jackson, Wyoming, 307-200-7220, info@gomoterra.com, gomoterra.com.

Diamond Mining, Robotics, Erie Canal Cruises Top List of Special Experiences at Herkimer KOA Camping Resort

_____________________

