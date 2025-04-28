Group home for disabled adults gets $50k for renovations: Life’s WORC

Life’s WORC Board member Ed O’Donnell and his wife, Anne, with Board member Dawn Del Mastro-Chruma, joined by Westbury group home residents Brett B., Megan B. and Brian S. Also, NYS Assemblyman Charles D. Lavine and Andrea DiVita.

Six people currently living at a Westbury group home in the Life’s WORC “family” since 2008 recently got a boost from a New York State grant.

State Assemblyman Charles D. Lavine (D-Glen Cove), who represents this area, secured $50,000 in funding as part of a $125,000 state grant. This money will pay for renovating the home’s “smart” kitchen, living room space, and flooring.

“An important concern for our organization is our ability to continually update and modernize our homes,” Life’s WORC Vice President Tina Moreno said. “We always want our real estate investments to be a credit and a positive force in the neighborhoods where they are located. We want our homes to have a quality aesthetic appearance consistent with the property values specific to these communities. Of course, Life’s WORC is committed to providing a quality of life for the residents at 2475 Salisbury Road, Westbury … providing them with a home they are proud to live in.”

Life’s WORC was established 54 years ago by Victoria Schnep, the founding president of Schneps Media, the parent company of the Long Island Press and dozens of other publications, with help from broadcast journalist Geraldo Rivera. This Garden City-based nonprofit organization provides a variety of services to some 2000 people with developmental disabilities and autism, and their families.

Grant funding will also be allocated for Life’s WORC’s affiliated nonprofit organization the Family Center For Achievement. This $75,000 will be for renovation of kitchen facilities and new computer technology laboratories. This funding comes through the Dormitory Authority for the State of New York and its State And Municipalities, SAM Program.

Vanessa Rogan, Life’s WORC Chairperson, noted that “Assemblyman Lavine is a model example of how members of the State Legislature have been supportive of our organization, our facilities, and our presence throughout Long Island and New York City.”

