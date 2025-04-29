Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Port Washington

New robot delivery system launched at Port’s Harbor Links Golf Course

By Posted on
Harbor Links Director Kelley Brooke (L.) and North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena (R.) demonstrated the country’s first golf course refreshment delivery robots.
Harbor Links Director Kelley Brooke (L.) and North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena (R.) demonstrated the country’s first golf course refreshment delivery robots.
Courtesy of the Town of North Hempstead

Robots are touching down in the United States and their first stop is the Town of North Hempstead.

No, this isn’t the plot of “The Matrix” or “Blade Runner,” but rather the latest addition to the Harbor Links Golf Course in Port Washington.

A fleet of Kiwibot-developed robots will now be utilized at the course to deliver refreshments and food to golfers and other patrons.

The Harbor Links will be the first golf course in the nation to usher in the autonomous delivery robots, utilizing a GPS system to navigate the course and locate its prospective customer without disrupting activities.

“This is one of the more impressive innovations I’ve seen, and it’s yet another example of Brooke Management taking Harbor Links to the next level,” Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said. “We think this is going to be the best municipal course in the country soon, and these delivery bots are a big part of making that happen.”

The course recently came under new management by Brooke Management Group after the town board approved the 20-year contract in December. In March, the town unveiled a series of new renovations made to the course under the new management at its reopening.

“I’m happy that we can help Harbor Links become a leader in global golf innovation, and I’m thankful to Kiwibot for being a great partner throughout this development,” Harbor Links Director Kelley Brooke said. “Our plan is to help this course become the gold standard and milestones like today’s are crucial in that goal.”

But improvements to the course won’t be stopping with the robots, the town said. Brooke is eyeing in the future to establish a new beer garden, upgraded mini golf course and a new driving range with interactive Inrange technology.

About the Author

Cameryn Oakes

Cameryn Oakes is The Long Island Press’ reporter covering the communities of Great Neck, Manhasset and the Town of North Hempstead. Born and raised in California’s capitol, Cameryn now resides in Brooklyn. She began her journalism career with Blank Slate Media in February of 2023, which has since merged with The Long Island Press. Her prior work included a summer internship at The Stockton Record where she covered a national murder trial and as managing editor at her college newspaper, The Mustang News, at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

More Port Washington News

More from our Sister Sites