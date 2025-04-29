Robots are touching down in the United States and their first stop is the Town of North Hempstead.

No, this isn’t the plot of “The Matrix” or “Blade Runner,” but rather the latest addition to the Harbor Links Golf Course in Port Washington.

A fleet of Kiwibot-developed robots will now be utilized at the course to deliver refreshments and food to golfers and other patrons.

The Harbor Links will be the first golf course in the nation to usher in the autonomous delivery robots, utilizing a GPS system to navigate the course and locate its prospective customer without disrupting activities.

“This is one of the more impressive innovations I’ve seen, and it’s yet another example of Brooke Management taking Harbor Links to the next level,” Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said. “We think this is going to be the best municipal course in the country soon, and these delivery bots are a big part of making that happen.”

The course recently came under new management by Brooke Management Group after the town board approved the 20-year contract in December. In March, the town unveiled a series of new renovations made to the course under the new management at its reopening.

“I’m happy that we can help Harbor Links become a leader in global golf innovation, and I’m thankful to Kiwibot for being a great partner throughout this development,” Harbor Links Director Kelley Brooke said. “Our plan is to help this course become the gold standard and milestones like today’s are crucial in that goal.”

But improvements to the course won’t be stopping with the robots, the town said. Brooke is eyeing in the future to establish a new beer garden, upgraded mini golf course and a new driving range with interactive Inrange technology.