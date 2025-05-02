Savor the season: celebrate National Shrimp Day on May 10

Shrimp fans, rejoice—May 10 marks National Shrimp Day, a celebration of one of the most popular and versatile seafoods enjoyed across the United States. Whether grilled, sautéed, baked or boiled, shrimp is a springtime staple that’s as easy to cook as it is delicious.

The crustacean holds a special place in American cuisine, with the average person in the U.S. consuming over four pounds of shrimp per year, according to the National Fisheries Institute. And it’s easy to see why: shrimp cooks quickly, absorbs flavor beautifully and complements a wide variety of dishes, from light salads to hearty pastas.

Shrimp: A nutritional powerhouse

Beyond its culinary appeal, shrimp also brings nutritional benefits to the table. It is low in calories and high in protein, making it an excellent choice for those watching their weight or seeking lean sources of protein. A 3-ounce serving of cooked shrimp contains about 84 calories and 20 grams of protein.

Shrimp is rich in nutrients like selenium, vitamin B12, and iodine. It is also one of the best natural sources of astaxanthin, a powerful antioxidant known for its anti-inflammatory and heart-health benefits.

Although shrimp is high in dietary cholesterol, studies show that for most people, eating shrimp in moderation does not significantly affect blood cholesterol levels or increase heart disease risk.

Easy ways to enjoy shrimp

Shrimp’s versatility in the kitchen makes it an easy go-to for quick weeknight dinners or special occasions. Here are a few popular methods for preparing shrimp:

Grilled : Marinate shrimp in olive oil, lemon juice, garlic and herbs, then thread them onto skewers and grill for 2-3 minutes per side.

Sautéed : Toss shrimp in a pan with butter, garlic and white wine for a classic scampi.

Boiled : Add shrimp to boiling water with Old Bay seasoning and lemon for a classic shrimp boil.

Baked : Combine shrimp with breadcrumbs, parmesan and herbs for a crunchy oven-baked dish.

Ceviche-style: Use citrus juice to “cook” the shrimp and mix with avocado, tomato, cilantro and onion for a refreshing appetizer.

Shrimp pairs great with so many spring flavors. Fresh herbs, citrus, asparagus, peas—it’s a great canvas for light, seasonal meals.

A fresh springtime shrimp recipe

Here’s a simple, flavorful recipe perfect for celebrating National Shrimp Day or any warm-weather gathering.

Lemon herb shrimp and orzo salad

Ingredients

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup orzo pasta

2 tablespoons olive oil

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

1/4 cup fresh dill, chopped

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup cucumber, diced

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: crumbled feta cheese

Instructions

Cook orzo according to package instructions. Drain and set aside to cool. In a bowl, toss shrimp with 1 tablespoon olive oil, lemon zest, garlic, salt and pepper. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and cook shrimp for 2–3 minutes per side, until opaque and pink. Set aside. In a large bowl, combine orzo, tomatoes, cucumber, parsley, dill, lemon juice and remaining olive oil. Mix well. Add shrimp and toss gently. Top with crumbled feta if desired. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

This refreshing dish is ideal for outdoor dining, picnics or meal prep—and it showcases how easily shrimp can be incorporated into seasonal recipes.

A staple with global roots

While shrimp is a star ingredient in American dishes like shrimp cocktail or gumbo, it also holds global culinary significance. From the spicy prawns of Indian cuisine to shrimp pad Thai in Southeast Asia, it is a cornerstone in diets worldwide.

In the U.S., shrimp farming and wild-caught varieties are both widely available. When shopping, look for responsibly sourced shrimp—labels like “Best Aquaculture Practices” (BAP) or “Marine Stewardship Council” (MSC) can guide you toward more sustainable choices.

Celebrate with shrimp

Whether you’re a longtime shrimp lover or just looking for new ways to enjoy seafood, National Shrimp Day is the perfect opportunity to experiment with fresh recipes, host a backyard cookout or try a new dish at your favorite seafood spot.

So break out the skewers, grab your lemon wedges and savor the season’s freshest flavors with shrimp front and center.

