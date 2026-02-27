Herricks fifth grade drama club delights audiences of all ages with ‘101 Dalmatians’ 

The Center Street Drama Club recently wowed audiences with an impressive production of “101 Dalmatians,” showcasing the remarkable talent, dedication and teamwork of its student performers.

The fifth graders worked tirelessly in the weeks leading up to the performances, committing themselves to rehearsals, set preparation and character development to bring the beloved story to life.

Their hard work paid off as they delivered a series of captivating shows for fellow students and parents filled with energy, creativity and memorable performances. From the lively musical numbers to the colorful costumes and engaging storytelling, the production entertained audience members of all ages.

The success of the show reflects not only the students’ talents on stage, but also the collaborative effort behind the scenes. The cast and crew demonstrated responsibility, perseverance and school pride throughout the entire process.

The district extends its congratulations to all the students involved for a job well done. Special recognition goes to Center Street teachers Sia Philippou and Nicole Fortanasce, whose leadership and dedication once again resulted in an outstanding theatrical experience for the school community.

The performance of “101 Dalmatians” stands as another shining example of the vibrant arts programming at Center Street School and the meaningful opportunities provided for students to express their creativity and grow in confidence.