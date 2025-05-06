RPM Raceway in Farmingdale sets Guinness World Record

RPM Raceway now holds the Guinness World Record for the longest multi-level indoor go-kart track, measuring 3,515.7 feet.

On Tuesday, May 6, the NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. made the debut lap at the newly renovated RPM Raceway in Farmingdale. Guinness World Records adjudicator Andrew Glass made the record official, presenting RPM’s CEO, Andrew Farage, with an official certificate before Stenhouse drove around the track.

The Megatrack opened on April 9 after the company made multimillion-dollar renovations to the raceway. The new two-story layout offers three tracks with more than 40 different turns and can be configured into six different tracks. The three new tracks can be combined into RPM’s record-setting MegaTrack, which can simultaneously accommodate up to 35 racers.

Stenhouse adds the world record to his list of driving accomplishments. He is a two-time Xfinity Series champion and the 2023 Daytona 500 winner. Stenhouse has also logged over 50 top-ten finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series, but he said this record is unique.

“It’s totally different than anything that I’ve done,” he said. “Growing up as a kid, you know, reading all the Guinness Book of World Records was always fun and intriguing, so it’s cool to be a part of this one.”

And although this wasn’t an official NASCAR track, Stenhouse did compare the race to the league’s upcoming expansion to Mexico.

“We’re going to a new race track this year in Mexico City, and I’ve never been there, so I walked around this track and looked at it for a second, and I’ll do the same thing in Mexico City,” he said.

Farmingdale’s RPM location is one of four, with others in Jersey City, Stamford, CT, and Syracuse. The raceway also features gaming arcades, immersive experiences, bowling alleys, state-of-the-art racing simulators and more.

NOS Energy sponsored the world record attempt as the brand is partnered with both RPM and Stenhouse.