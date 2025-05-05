The ultimate experience of RPM Raceway

Whether you’re a kid and want to ride go-karts with your friends and family, or if you’re an adult who loves virtual reality and video games, RPM Raceway in Farmingdale is the place for you.

“We are race, play, more, is our slogan: RPM,” said Nick Mugavero, the general manager of RPM Raceway. “This is the world’s longest indoor racetrack. We have racing, video games, virtual reality, our hyperdeck racing simulators, and we also have so much more planned.”

They completed a multi-million dollar renovation, making this one of the coolest spots to hang out.

“We did over 3,600 feet, over 40 dynamic different turns and banked corners,” Mugavero said. “We have a brand new go-kart fleet – over 82 go-karts have shown up from France.”

The go-kart age groups range from six years old to 13, then 13 and older.

“Every champion starts in a kart,” Mugarvero said. “It is a great stepping stone for someone who wants to get into professional racing, to start here and move on in their racing career.”

There are professional leagues held at RPM Raceway. For adults and pros, they race in the league hosted on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For juniors and youth leagues, they’ll race on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

“When we first started, we were just a small go-kart place,” Mugarvero said. “Now we have 10 years in the business and are now elevating our business and bringing it to the next level. The Farmingdale location is our largest location.”

“Coming up on May 6, we have our official attempt to go against our Guinness Book of World Record and have Ricky Stenhouse Jr., NASCAR’s No. 5 driver, out here doing that,” Mugarvero said.

The Farmingdale location is open seven days a week. For more information, visit their website: rpmraceway.com