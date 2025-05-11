Bill O’Reilly column: The pagan factor

It was fascinating to watch secular newspeople try to analyze the new Pope, Leo XIV. Even the Holy Spirit could not help them because the culture they embrace generally believes religion is for morons. I call it the gospel of Bill Maher.

“In the beginning God said, ‘Do whatever you want.’ And God saw that it was good.”

Anyway, many reporters were happy they got a free trip to Rome, which has some of the best food in the world. One word: gelato.

But as far as understanding the Vatican dynamic, forget it.

A number of American reporters fixated on whether the new Pope will chastise President Trump, celebrate gay and trans stuff, as well as champion women as deacons in the church.

That’s what the leftists want, in addition to a few legal limits on migration. If Leo gets down with that, he’ll receive positive news coverage. If he doesn’t, he’ll be scorned. Kind of like the Nazarene himself.

Conservative Catholics, of course, are somewhat suspicious of the new Pope because they generally oppose change. Pope Francis offended many traditional American Catholics by embracing President Biden, who publicly promoted abortion on demand for any reason. Biden’s position is so extreme, a Bishop in Virginia forbade him from receiving Communion.

Just an aside to old Joe. Time is growing short and St. Peter has a ledger.

Alongside his coziness with Mr. Biden, Francis made it clear he didn’t like Donald Trump’s migrant policies. Okay. Nothing wrong with a pontiff having an opinion. But traditionalists are not unreasonable questioning the late Pope’s reasoning.

Many of my secular acquaintances, I affectionately call them pagans, are perplexed by the Vatican story. To them, Francis, Leo, and Benedict are old guys who have little relevance and what about those robes?

Lost on the pagans is the philosophy of Jesus which commands compassion and justice. The Vatican is the most powerful entity in the world designed to promote Christian doctrine. Therefore, essentially, it’s a good thing even if some of the men involved are not good.

I hope I have the opportunity to meet the new Pope. I learned much in my short time with Francis. There is good and evil in the world and “the gates of hell” seem to be gathering momentum.

That’s the true reason why the ascension of Pope Leo is such an important ongoing story.

Somebody tell the press.