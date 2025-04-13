Bill O’Reilly Column: Et tu, Barack?

Every time I hear partisan criticism of President Trump, the image of Joe Biden pops into my mind. Joe thought he would be a two-termer, no sweat. And if that had happened little would have changed in America. But under Trump, almost everything in the political realm is different for better or for worse. You make the call.

In the marketplace right now, there are a number of books that discuss various Biden betrayals. Not going to read them because I know what happened. History repeated itself.

We pick it up with Julius Caesar who apparently was surprised when his pal Marcus Junius Brutus knifed him on the Ides of March. As the Roman dictator breathed his last breath, he was quoted as saying, “Et tu, Brute?”

Yeah, Julie, Brutus too. He turned on you.

The brute guy would have blended well with the Democratic Party of today, according to the new books. Of course, the pages feature mostly anonymous sources, so the authors can write pretty much whatever they want without scrutiny.

This anonymous thing is now acceptable in journalistic and publishing circles, but it is cheap and cowardly. Say it straight if you can prove it. Otherwise, shut up.

So, let’s bring some clarity to President Biden’s situation because it directly led to the Trump resurgence. I am doing this as I update chapters of both men for the paperback edition of “Confronting the Presidents.”

President Biden was forced to drop out of the race against Donald Trump because internal polling indicated the American people were fed up with high food and gas prices, his destructive and inexplicable open border policy, and his doddering demeanor in general. Even before Biden’s debate disaster in June, 2024, top Democrats understood he would not beat Trump.

Astute pollster John McLaughlin will confirm that. He’s not anonymous.

But Biden, himself, was so delusional that he would not accept his situation. Bolstered by his amazingly entitled wife Jill, and a corrupt media, Joe thought he was doing just fine.

Barack Obama, among others, knew he wasn’t.

On June 15, President Biden traveled to a fundraiser in Los Angeles put together by liberal activist actor George Clooney. The event raised $30 million for the Biden campaign. Nevertheless, it sealed Joe’s doom.

The President could not figure out how to exit the stage. So, the other president, Barack Obama, gently clasped his forearm, leading him to the exit. Mr. Obama had to know that the embarrassing sequence would be caught by video cameras and broadcast worldwide.

Then, on July 10, Mr. Clooney wrote an op-ed in The New York Times urging Joe Biden to quit the race. George is not exactly an independent operator; he is deeply enmeshed in Democratic Party politics. He would never pull a Brutus on Biden without permission.

So, who gave it?

The record does not say, but Clooney has direct access to Barack Obama and few do. The former president is very protected and extremely discreet in delicate matters.

This correspondent believes it was Mr. Obama who made the Joe must-go call, enlisting the ruthless Nancy Pelosi to deliver the message to Biden in person.

One of these anonymous-sourced books also claims President Obama did not want Kamala Harris to secure the nomination unopposed. I simply don’t know if that is true.

With Biden out of the way, the Dems thought women voters would put the vice president into the Oval Office. Therefore, abortion and Trump’s demeanor became the top issues. Almost everyone on the Democratic side knew Kamala Harris was not smart enough to articulate issues, but they also understood the press would cover for her, which it did.

However, Joe Biden was such a poor president, and Harris maybe even worse as a candidate, that the controversial Trump soundly defeated her. All the backroom plotting in the world could not save the Democrats.

Going forward, I expect some Trump people to turn on him as well. Especially if the risky tariff brings the economy down. Rats. Ship. Sinking.

As Julius Caesar learned the hard way all those centuries ago, politics can be a dead-end business. Literally.

Eventually, another Judas Iscariot will emerge from the Washington swamp. President Trump should prepare himself.