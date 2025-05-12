$1,000 scholarship offered to high school senior of Polish ancestry

The Polish American Cultural Association is offering $1,000 to a graduating high school senior who is of Polish ancestry and is enrolled in a 2- or 4-year school this fall.

The Polish American Cultural Association is once again offering a $1,000 scholarship to a high school senior of Polish ancestry who has been accepted into an accredited college, university, or vocational technical institute for the fall of 2025. The scholarship, which has been a longstanding tradition for several decades, aims to support higher education among local students while fostering a deep sense of cultural pride and connection to Polish heritage.

“This scholarship has been an essential part of our mission for many years,” said Anna Linhart, the scholarship chairperson for PACA this year. “By offering this award, we are not just providing financial assistance, but also encouraging young people to pursue higher education and take pride in their Polish heritage. It’s a way for us to invest in their futures and the future of our community.”

In addition to the scholarship, PACA is committed to supporting its community by fostering connections to Polish culture, providing events and encouraging a sense of pride in Polish ancestry.

“Education is the foundation of any thriving community, and we believe it’s crucial to help our young people access the resources they need to succeed,” Linhart added. “This scholarship has been a way for us to celebrate our heritage while investing in the next generation of Polish Americans.”

The scholarship, which has been awarded to numerous local students over the years, continues to strengthen this connection while helping students pursue academic and vocational goals.

“PACA has been offering this scholarship since the 1960s,” Carol Martin, the club’s immediate past president and current vice president, said. “Our membership is aging and what used to be our immediate network of eligible high school seniors are now several generations away; people have moved away or have less time for the cultural affiliations like they once did when our membership was at its peak. We work harder each year to reach the eligible students.” Martin has also served as the scholarship chairperson many times over the years.

To apply, students must complete the application in full and ensure it is postmarked by May 31, 2025. Those interested can visit the Polish American Cultural Association’s website at www.portwashingtonpolishclub.com to download the application.