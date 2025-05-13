Schreiber High School AP Photography students showcase work

AP Photography student Ethan Restivo showcases his selected work in the exhibition the “Sustained Investigation.”

Students in the Paul D. Schreiber High School’s AP Photography art program recently showcased their work with the exhibition “The Sustained Investigation.”

This showcase features a year-long creative journey where students explored a central idea or question through a cohesive body of photographic work. From research and experimentation to editing and final presentation, each piece reflects its themes, artistic voice, and technical growth.

“This year AP Photography students explored big questions, personal stories, and experimented with creative challenges through photography,” teacher Elizabeth Zucker said. “The exhibition showcases the heart and thought they put into their work, and I am so proud of how far they’ve come.”

Student Kaitlyn Garbien’s exhibited photographs focused on people lounging alone in public spaces, with their gaze directed away from the camera, while student Ethan Restivo’s work included contrasting colors, from a bright red fire in front of a dark deer, to long, dark shadows coming from green crops.

The Advanced Placement Art and Design program organizes the “Sustained Investigation” theme, where students have to showcase a progression of thought and create a connection between their theme and reasoning for including the selected images.