Suozzi meets with village mayors to discuss development

U.S. Rep Tom Suozzi meets with over 25 mayors from the 3rd Congressional District.

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi met with over 25 mayors from the 3rd Congressional District to discuss updates on recent developments from Washington, D.C., including the upcoming reconciliation bill, immigration issues, and the state and local tax deduction. The meeting, held on Monday, April 12, also addressed the mayors’ concerns and challenges.

“Congress should take a lesson from your bipartisan work, your commitment to your residents, and your ability to accomplish what matters most to the people of your villages,” Suozzi said.

Mayors from the district that attended the meeting included Mayor Peter Cavallaro, Westbury; Mayor Elliot Conway, Upper Brookville; Mayor Mark Dara, Huntington Bay; Deputy Mayor Bob DeNatale, Bayville; Mayor Dan DeVita, Laurel Hollow; Mayor Barbara Donno, Plandome Manor; Mayor Kenneth Riscica, Plandome Heights; Mayor Paul Ehrbar, Williston Park; Mayor Charles Goulding, Oyster Bay Cove; Mayor Adam Koblenz, East Hills; Mayor Jim Liguori, Muttontown; Deputy Mayor Sudha Prasad, Muttontown; Mayor Marvin Natiss, North Hills; Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck, Glen Cove; Mayor Bonnie Parente, East Williston; Mayor Paul Pereira, Mineola; Mayor Ted Rosen, Great Neck Plaza; Mayor Randall Rosenbaum, Flower Hill; Mayor Bernie Ryba, Old Brookville; Mayor Kouros “Kris” Torkan, Kings Point; Mayor Elena Villafane, Sea Cliff; and Mayor John Popeleski, Manorhaven.