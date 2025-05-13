The Syosset Farmers Market kicked off its second season with a Mother’s Day event.

The Syosset Farmers Market is back and in full swing, ushering in another season of promoting local produce, businesses and crafters.

“Our main goal is to make this market a place for the community to come to to relax, to have fun, to come with their friends, to come and have a bite, to give them any type of services that they might need,” market owner and manager Lina Denlea said.

The market kicked off its second annual season with a special Mother’s Day event on May 10. While the event is bringing the same service as last year, it has moved to a new location in the Syosset Long Island Rail Road train station parking lot.

“Every time we would like to open the market on Mother’s Day so we can do a little bit for our mothers,” Denlea said. “A lot of our vendors are mothers and it’s a little something for them to make the day a little brighter.”

The market also opened on a Mother’s Day weekend last year when it was hosted at the American Legion. She said it is their goal to do so every year.

Denlea said the kick-off event was a success, with high community turnout and feedback of their appreciation and love for the farmers market.

The market features a diversity of vendors, which Denlea said is intentional. She said she selects market vendors to prevent and overlap of the same products being sold. She said this promotes community building and diminishes competition.

Each farmers market is a little different, Denlea said, as she likes to rotate new vendors throughout the season.

Vendors offered a diverse array of products and services, including baked goods, pickles, knife sharpening, fresh produce, hand-crafted wind chimes, Salvadoran food and honey.

One vendor was beach-n-barn designs, a Huntington-based business selling handcrafted plant designs.

Each potted plant sold is crafted by owner James Vassiliades, sometimes in driftwood bases he collects from Long Island beaches and transforms. Many of the plants featured are succulents, cacti and air plants.

James Vassiliades’ wife Phaedra said they often vend at local farmers markets, which they enjoy doing as a way to connect with customers and find the perfect plant for them.

The Syosset Farmers Market is held every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. until Nov. 1.